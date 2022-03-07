North Texas guard Tylor Perry (5) celebrates with Abou Ousmane (33) and Thomas Bell (4) after hitting a clutch three to help the Mean Green pull away for a win over Louisiana Tech at the Super Pit earlier this season. Perry was named Conference USA’s Sixth Player of the Year on Monday.
Tylor Perry came to North Texas last summer with a reputation for hitting big shots and coming up big in key spots.
Nothing changed in that regard during his debut season with the Mean Green that saw him bring home yet another couple of honors on Monday, when the All-Conference USA team was released by the league.
Perry was named C-USA’s Sixth Player of the Year and was also a first-team all-league selection.
The honors made perfect sense for one of the unique players in the recent history of UNT basketball. The 5-foot-11 guard came off the bench all season and led the Mean Green with an average of 13.7 points per game.
Perry hit big shot after big shot, including game-winners against Louisiana Tech and UAB.
Those shots helped lead the Mean Green (23-5) to a third straight C-USA title and helped make UNT one of the favorites heading into this week’s conference tournament.
The UNT men will face the winner of a game between Charlotte and Rice at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament at the Ford Center in Frisco.
The UNT women will also be in action in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. and will face either Old Dominion, UTSA or UTEP.
UTSA and UTEP will meet in the first round for the right to take on ODU. The winner of that game will face UNT.
The UNT men had four players honored on Monday, when the UNT women had two earn recognition from the league.
Forward Thomas Bell was a second-team pick, while forward Aaron Scott was a member of the All-Freshman Team. Bell and senior guard JJ Murray were members of the All-Defensive team.
Bell averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and has 66 assists. He was a also force on the defensive end, where he posted 26 steals and 26 blocks.
Murray is a key cog in UNT’s defense that leads the nation with an average of 55.6 points allowed per game. The senior has 46 steals on the season.
Quincy Noble was a second-team All-C-USA pick after leading the UNT women with an average of 14.5 points per game. Madison Townley averaged 6.4 points and 7.4 rebounds and was an honorable mention pick.
The Mean Green women (16-11) finished 10-7 in conference play and have now posted at least 10 wins in conference play in consecutive years for the first time since the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.