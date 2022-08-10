Oscar Adaway return 1
North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III carries the ball during the Mean Green's spring game in 2021. Adaway suffered a torn ACL during fall practice just a few months later and missed the season. He'll be back for the Mean Green this fall and is happy to have the opportunity to play again.

 DRC file photo

Oscar Adaway III vividly remembers the day the course of his college career changed.

North Texas was running through a special teams drill in a nondescript preseason practice in the fall of 2021.

Oscar Adaway III mug

Oscar Adaway III
North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III (27) evades Houston Baptist defenders during the 2020 season at Apogee Stadium. Adaway rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in his breakout game.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

