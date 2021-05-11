Zion Hill didn’t intend to find his path in athletics while competing for his high school track and field team in Barbados a few years ago.
Hill had other passions.
He was a baller as a bowler on the cricket field.
It’s easy to see why. Hill is 6-foot-4 and has what North Texas assistant coach Brendon Kelso describes as elite arm strength.
Those traits helped him excel in cricket, where a bowler roughly equates to a pitcher in baseball. Hill spent his formative years throwing cricket balls, a pursuit that sparked an unexpected journey that brought him to America to throw the javelin.
The move paid off for Hill, who will be among the favorites in the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships that begin Thursday on the campus of Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro.
“I was pretty good at cricket,” Hill said. “It shocked a lot of people that I quit it for track. I love it. That’s why it was easy to move on from cricket. The training is fun, and I enjoy being with my teammates. That has made me like it even more.”
Hill won the C-USA javelin title as a freshman in 2019 before last season’s outdoor conference meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has posted multiple throws of more than 220 feet this season, including a season-best toss of 222-9 at the Michael Johnson Invitational.
Only Louisiana Tech’s Marcus Tripp has a better mark among C-USA athletes this year at 237-11.
Being in position to compete for a second C-USA title is impressive considering how far Hill has come since UNT director of track and field Carl Sheffield happened across him a few years ago at the CARIFTA Games in the Caribbean.
Sheffield was invited down by friends and went to the meet that features some of the best young athletes in that part of the world. Hill competed at the meet after taking up the javelin late in high school.
He was an obvious person for his high school coaches to ask to spend a little time with the track team. Hill could play cricket all he wanted and still come out and throw the javelin far enough to be competitive based on his raw physical strength.
“My junior year I started to take track seriously,” Hill said. “I got a coach and started to learn about the sport.”
By the time Sheffield saw Hill compete, he had developed enough to be considered a college prospect. Sheffield passed along Hill’s contact information to Kelso, who works with UNT’s throwers.
The two hit it off right away.
“Coach Kelso’s recruiting style fit me,” Hill said. “I felt like I could come here and improve.”
The more Hill has worked with Kelso, the more he has grown as a track athlete.
Hill has been named C-USA’s athlete of the week in the field events twice already during the outdoor season.
“Zion’s extremely talented,” Kelso said. “He has a cannon. If you want to throw the javelin far, you need one. Learning not to rely on it is the hard part. You need the finesse to go along with it. He has started to find that finesse.”
Cricket bowlers take a running start and throw the ball overhand. The best bowlers can whip the ball right past a batter.
Those skills have translated to the javelin for Hill. Athletes who throw the javelin get a running start and toss it.
Hill developed quickly at UNT and credited his growth in part to finding a home with the Mean Green. He’s a long way from Barbados, an island that covers 166 square miles.
Hill hasn’t been home since the summer of 2019 due to the pandemic. He admits it has been hard to be away from family but credited his coaches, teammates and the UNT community in general for helping him feel at home.
“It’s been lovely,” Hill said. “I wasn’t home sick at all when I came. Everyone is so welcoming. The coaches are great and so are the people you meet.”
Hill has grown close with his teammates and has tried to explain cricket to a few of them.
“He’s very interesting because of where he comes from,” said Sydney Rogers, a native of Kanas who also throws the javelin for UNT. “I’m from the middle of America. The fact we both came here for the same sport is interesting to me. He talks about cricket. I didn’t know what that was. He had to explain it to me and show me some videos.”
Sheffield has seen Hill grow both in and outside of track.
“He was quiet when he got here,” Sheffield said. “He starting to speak out more and is growing and maturing. His dad talks about how much he is coming out of himself. I tell people their kids will be different after spending four years here.”
UNT will depend on Hill this week to continue his growth on the track. C-USA is allowing teams to bring 28 competitors to the conference meet due to the pandemic.
The Mean Green finished second behind Charlotte in the indoor conference meet in February.
“We’re going at it with the expectation that we have a chance to win it,” Sheffield said. “Our focus heading into the meet is how do we stay close to Charlotte and in the mix with Southern Miss?”
UNT will need solid performances from everyone it takes to the meet, including Hill, who has come a long way since giving up cricket for track.
“We have a good chance as a team,” Hill said. “That’s exciting. I’m working to contribute to something bigger than myself and am trying to get a ring.”