Jaelon Darden further cemented his place in North Texas history on Wednesday when postseason honors continued to roll in for the senior wide receiver.
Darden was named an All-American by ESPN and the Texas Offensive Player of the Year by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. The senior was also tabbed as a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award that is presented to the top offensive player in Division I college football with Texas ties.
Darden was named the Most Valuable Player in Conference USA and a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus in the last few days.
The list of UNT players who have earned All-America honors includes some of the greatest players in program history, including defensive lineman "Mean" Joe Greene and running back Abner Haynes.
Former UNT kicker Trevor Moore was named a Freshman All-American by Sports Illustrated in 2014. Lance Dunbar was the last UNT player to be named an overall All-American. He was an honorable mention selection on Sports Illustrated's team in 2010.
Darden's 19 touchdown receptions lead major college football, an impressive feat considering he played in just nine games. He skipped UNT's loss to Appalachian State Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl after declaring for the NFL draft.
The Houston native was frequently questioned this season about his chances of becoming the first UNT player since Cody Spencer in 2004 to be selected in the NFL draft. He shrugged off those questions and talked about maintaining the focus that helped him become one of the greatest players in program history.
"I'm really just controlling what I can control, taking this opportunity and smashing it," Darden said earlier this season.
That approach helped Darden capitalize on the talents that made him a highly regarded prospect when he arrived at UNT.
"He is a special athlete and a special person," UNT co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord said earlier this season. "He trains and works and trains like a professional. He studies like a professional. Those are the things that separate him."