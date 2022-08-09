North Texas defensive tackle Roderick Brown pulls at his jersey during the Mean Green's scrimmage Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Brown is among several players UNT is hoping will step into playmaking roles this season.
North Texas' rise as a defense last season was fueled in part by a host of playmakers.
If linebacker KD Davis wasn't shooting into the backfield to pull down a running back behind the line of scrimmage, there was a pretty good chance defensive tackle Dion Novil would take care of the job. Twin defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy also made a host of big plays.
Defensive end Kameron Hill played just one season at UNT but settled in quickly last fall and finished with four sacks. Linebacker Tyreke Davis posted nine tackles for loss as a senior.
Outside of KD Davis, those players all have one thing in common. They all left the program after last season.
UNT has spent the fall trying to find a new generation of defensive playmakers. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett and the players UNT will depend on to step into those roles were confident about where they stand in that process as camp rolled on Tuesday morning.
"We have players to make those big plays with myself, Enoch Jackson, Tom Trieb and Sifa Leota," defensive tackle Roderick Brown said. "We are going to make the plays those guys made last year.
"All of us coming up are the next big thing. Myself and Enoch were the twos [second teamers] last year. We want to step up and take advantage of the opportunity."
UNT's chances to build on a breakout season defensively that saw the Mean Green cut the number of points they allowed per game from 42.8 in 2020 to 27.5 last season will depend largely on players like Brown jumping into larger roles.
The Murphy brothers and Novil combined to account for 35.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks last season. Novil was a second-team All-Conference USA selection in his senior season.
The Murphy twins left the program in the offseason and transferred to UCLA.
North Texas practiced Tuesday morning. Here are a few observations.
Bennett often lamented last year that UNT's big plays came with big mistakes. The Mean Green have spent fall practice trying to strike a balance between making plays and avoiding the catastrophic mistakes that often haunted them last season.
The Mean Green's goal heading into the season is to add 10 turnovers to the 18 they forced last season and cut the number of big plays they allow by 10.
Bennett is pleased with where UNT stands as it looks to reach that goal after rebuilding its starting defensive front, which was wiped out by graduation and attrition.
Trieb returned and interception for a touchdown in Saturday's scrimmage and has been the breakout player of fall camp. Several other players are also showing the potential to help fill the playmaking void in UNT's defense, including transfer linebacker Mazin Richards
"We want to be more consistent in making plays," Bennett said. "We have Trieb, Mazin and Rod on the inside, and Enoch is a year into it. We have the guys who have the skill to be playmakers."
Bennett pointed to cornerback DeShawn Gaddie and linebackers Larry Nixon III and Kevin Wood as players who also fit the profile. Wood returned an interception 75 yards in a win over Florida International last season.
UNT's hope is that Wood and a host of other players cover for the loss of playmaking ability the players who left the program after last season possessed.
"We are getting to practice a lot of guys who I think can grow to be players," Bennett said. "Some of them are not there yet."
While not all of the players UNT is depending on to fill playmaking roles are finished products, plenty of them are showing that they can help the Mean Green this year.
"We have guys who can give us big plays," Jackson said. "We get a chance to put it on display now. We are going to be on the field more this year and will be able to make plays. I am very confident in our defense."
