Roderick Brown
Buy Now

North Texas defensive tackle Roderick Brown pulls at his jersey during the Mean Green's scrimmage Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Brown is among several players UNT is hoping will step into playmaking roles this season.

 Manny Flores/UNT sports information

North Texas' rise as a defense last season was fueled in part by a host of playmakers.

If linebacker KD Davis wasn't shooting into the backfield to pull down a running back behind the line of scrimmage, there was a pretty good chance defensive tackle Dion Novil would take care of the job. Twin defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy also made a host of big plays.

Phil Bennett mug

Phil Bennett

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

UNT's lost playmaking production

North Texas enters the 2022 season looking to replace the production of several of its top playmakers on defense. The following is a look

Pos. Player Key statistics
DE Grayson Murphy 14.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks
DE Gabriel Murphy 12 TFL, 7 sacks
DT Dion Novil 9 TFL, 4 sacks
LB Tyreke Davis 9 TFL, 1.5 sacks
DE Kameron Hill 4 sacks

Recommended for you