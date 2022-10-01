North Texas had a host of goals in the offseason, perhaps none more important than bringing explosive plays back to its offense.
Quarterback Austin Aune has the arm to get the ball down the field in key spots.
If Saturday’s 45-28 win over Florida Atlantic is any indication, he might have the perfect target as well.
Jyaire Shorter, UNT’s talented but oft-injured receiver, caught three touchdown passes from Aune on Saturday in one of the best games of his career. The junior had just three receptions, but they were all of the big-play variety UNT is looking for.
The Killeen native caught two 25-yard passes and another 2-yard strike.
Shorter missed nearly all of the last two seasons due to injury.
“I had a good week of preparation,” Shorter said. “I was more focused this week. The coaches put me in the right spots.
“My connection with Aune is getting better every week.”
That’s good news for UNT, which is hoping it is starting to come together at the right time as Conference USA play heats up. The Mean Green (3-3) are 2-0 and have now won seven straight league games dating back to last season.
Seeing Shorter play a key role in that run is just what UNT’s coaches have been wanting.
“Jyarie is starting to make plays,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “That is the Jyaire I know who can get down the field and make competitive plays. Today was another big step for him. We will try to find ways to get him the ball.”
Aune threw for 180 yards on a night UNT leaned on its running game while rolling up 300 rushing yards. The opportunity to have Shorter playing a key role along with Roderic Burns and UNT’s other receivers is one Aune enjoys.
“Throwing to him is great,” Aune said. “He’s a big, strong, athletic guy. When we see on-on-one matchups with him, it’s a no-brainer. We are going to give him a chance.”
UNT goes to new offensive packages
UNT went to its bag of tricks offensively during its win over FAU.
The Mean Green went to the wildcat with Ikaika Ragsdale at quarterback in the first half when they used turned to backup Stone Earle in a package that emphasized the running game.
The plan paid off in a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. UNT ran the ball five out of six plays in one stretch during the drive before Aune came back into the game and threw his 2-yard touchdown strike to Shorter.
“We were creating different matchups,” Littrell said. “Whatever we have to do to finish off drives, we are going to find ways that give us the best chance. Stone has worked extremely hard. When his opportunity presented itself, he took advantage of it.”
Ragsdale had 34 yards on three straight carries out of the wildcat. Earle had two runs for 5 yards and also hit Oscar Adaway III for a 1-yard pass.
UNT honors 2002 team
UNT honored its 2002 New Orleans Bowl championship team in the second quarter.
The Mean Green finished 8-5 and beat Cincinnati for one of just one of three bowl wins in program history.
The ceremony was part of a memorable weekend for the team. Offensive lineman Nick Zuniga and defensive end Adrian Awasom were both members of UNT’s 2002 team and were among six former Mean Green athletes who were inducted as part of UNT’s 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class.
Littrell ties Fry’s win total
Littrell improved to 40-41 in his time at UNT with the Mean Green’s win over FAU and moved into a tie with legendary coach Hayden Fry for fifth on the program’s all-time wins list.
Fry finished with a 40-23-3 record at UNT.
“It’s a huge honor to match coach Fry,” Littrell said. “I’m not even in the same sentence with that guy. He’s a legend. With any success, there are a ton of people involved with players and coaches. I have a lot of great people around me.”
UNT defensive end Tom Treib misses game
Defensive end Tom Trieb missed his second straight game when UNT took on FAU.
Trieb had 14 tackles, including three tackles for loss, in four games.
Wide receiver Bryson Jackson leaves program
Wide receiver Bryson Jackson was removed from UNT’s roster before Saturday’s game.
The junior had played in each of the Mean Green’s first five games and had two catches for 20 yards on the year.
The Blinn College transfer started three games last season when he caught 12 passes for 176 yards.