Michael Akers spent five long years building the North Texas women's golf program in the hope it would reach the milestones that started to arrive in the last few days.
The Mean Green won the first conference title in program history last week when they grabbed the Conference USA crown. The honors kept coming on Wednesday when the NCAA announced the fields for its regional tournaments.
Akers and his players watched the selection show and saw their name pop up in the Baton Rouge Regional. UNT is among 18 teams that will compete May 10-12 at the University Club.
The top six teams and three individuals will advance from each of the four regionals to the national championship May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"We're excited," Akers said. "If you look at the history of the program, it's hard to fathom that they had never won a conference championship. Even if we hadn’t won the conference championship, we would've gotten an at-large bid to regionals. That is a big deal for a mid-major to get an at-large bid."
Being in that position shows just how far UNT has come since Akers' first season in which the Mean Green finished 10th in the 2017 C-USA tournament.
UNT not only won the C-USA team title this year, it also had the individual champion in Audrey Tan.
The Mean Green were among the favorites in the C-USA tournament a year ago only to see the event called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UNT got a second chance this spring and capitalized.
"It’s exciting to make history and have a chance to play in the postseason," Tan said. "It was heartbreaking last year to come so close. We got another shot with the same people and took advantage of it."
Akers credited his team's rise largely to building a deep roster of talented players.
"We have gotten ladies who work hard and have aspirations of playing on the LPGA Tour," Akers said. "They put in the extra time and are very focused on studies and golf. It’s a big deal to get the right kind of people on the team."
Akers and his players are confident they can compete for a spot in the national finals in the Baton Rouge Regional. The University Club has Bermuda grass the members of UNT's team are comfortable playing on.
"There is no doubt we have a chance to advance," Akers said. "This is the best team I have ever coached. Those closest any of my teams have come to advancing is five shots. It’s been a dream as a coach to advance to nationals."
Senior Lauren Cox advanced to the national tournament individually in 2019 and helped guide UNT to regionals as a team for the first time this year.
"I thought we had the potential to get to this point," Cox said. "Once you have a taste of it, it makes you work harder."
UNT saw that work pay off this week. Akers was named the C-USA Coach of the Year. Tan and Cox were selected to All-C-USA first team, while Katie Finley was a third-team all-league pick.
Seeing those honors come in, as well as earning a spot in the NCAA regionals, was sweet for Akers and his players who missed out on their opportunity to advance last year.
"We had a good shot to win conference when COVID hit," Akers said just before the NCAA announced its regional selections. "It’s that much more sweet sitting here a year later. Seeing our name go up on the board will be a big deal for us."