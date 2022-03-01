Quincy Noble and the North Texas women’s basketball team paid attention to what their friends in the locker room down the hall at the Super Pit accomplished last week.
The Mean Green men’s basketball team won the Conference USA West Division title when they knocked off Louisiana Tech.
UNT enters the final week of the regular season with the opportunity to make it a clean sweep of the West for the Mean Green.
UNT (14-11) is in a tie for second place in the division with Southern Miss at 8-7. Louisiana Tech is atop the standings at 9-7, heading into a game at Old Dominion on Wednesday.
A whole lot can happen in the next week. UNT coming away with the West Division championship is one of those possibilities.
“It’s very exciting to be in it,” Noble said of the division title chase. “We have to close it out and get it just like the guys did.”
The first step in reaching that goal will come on Thursday when UNT hosts UTSA. The Mean Green will then close out the regular season on Saturday with a home game against UTEP.
UNT can get to 10-7 with a sweep.
Louisiana Tech (17-10) is in the drivers’ seat at 9-7 and can get to 11-7 by beating Old Dominion on the road and UAB at home.
UNT beat Southern Miss in the teams’ only meeting this season after their game in Hattiesburg last week was declared a no-contest due to weather-related travel concerns that prevented UNT from making the trip to Mississippi.
Southern Miss (16-10) is 8-7 and has games remaining at UAB (15-12, 8-8) and Charlotte (18-8, 14-2). UNT has the head-to-head tiebreaker.
“We have to take care of business to finish the deal,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We have to focus on being the team we want to be on both ends of the floor and what got us to this position.”
UNT had a chance to move closer to winning the West after winning six straight games, the Mean Green’s longest run since joining C-USA in 2013. Louisiana Tech ended UNT’s run with a 62-54 win in Ruston, Louisiana, last week.
UNT trailed by 14 points in the second half before pulling within one on a pair of free throws from Tommisha Lampkin.
Amaya Brannon answered with a three and Louisiana Tech pulled away.
“We got off to a rough start,” Mitchell said. “That hadn’t happened to us in a while. We came out firing in the third quarter and got within one. They made a couple of plays defensively. We turned it over and they hit a big three that changed the momentum. We couldn’t get it back.”
UNT’s division title hopes are still very much alive following the loss, especially if Old Dominion can knock off Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night.
“We know what we need to do to fix what happened,” Noble said. “It’s encouraging to makes us hungry to want to finish this out.”
Men’s basketball UNT aiming to finish regular season on high note
UNT coach Grant McCasland hasn’t forgotten what happened the last time the Mean Green clinched a C-USA championship early.
UNT had one game left in the regular season after it beat Western Kentucky and was blown out by Charlotte 56-43 just before the 2020 conference tournament. The event ended up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mean Green are determined to avoid a repeat heading into a road trip to UTSA and UTEP this week.
UNT will face UTSA on Thursday before capping the regular season at UTEP.
“That was the last game we coached with that group, which is one of my bigger disappointments,” McCasland said of UNT’s loss to Charlotte. “You don’t know how many opportunities you are going to get. We have lost two games this year. You learn to value every opportunity you get.”
UNT is a lock for the postseason after earning C-USA’s guaranteed NIT bid after winning the league’s regular season title.
UNT has its sights set on much more, including a return to the NCAA tournament, where it beat Purdue last season.
“We have to stay locked into who we are,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “We can’t listen to the outside noise and what everyone is saying about the conference tournament and the NCAA tournament. We are going to get UTSA and UTEP’s best.
“These last two games are going to be confidence-builders.”
They could also help bolster UNT’s chances of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament if it doesn’t win the C-USA tournament.
The Mean Green are trying to focus on their next two games, not their chances at earning an NCAA bid.
“We don’t think about our at-large chances,” McCasland said. “Whatever I think doesn’t matter. What matters is how well we play. We are putting all of our energy into improving our team.”
Softball UNT game against UTA postponed
UNT will have to wait just a little bit longer for its first home game of the season.
The Mean Green were set to host UT-Arlington on Wednesday. That game has been postponed, the latest setback UNT has encountered while trying to get its season off the ground.
The North Texas Invitational, the Mean Green’s home tournament that was set for late February, was also canceled.
UNT (7-2) picked up a game at Texas Tech on Friday that will extend its stay in Lubbock. The Mean Green are slated to face Southern and Texas Tech in doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
UNT has had seven straight games either canceled or postponed and has not played since beating Nevada and Abilene Christian on Feb. 19 in its final two games in the Tracy Beard Classic.
Tennis UNT to face Baylor on Sunday
UNT will take on Baylor at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Waco, where the Mean Green will look to bounce back from their first loss in Conference USA play.
UNT (8-3) fell to Florida International 4-1 last week at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
The Mean Green are 3-1 in C-USA play.
Liisa Vehvilainen beat Basak Akbus 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles for the Mean Green’s only win of the match.