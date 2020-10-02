North Texas will face Texas and Oklahoma State as well as travel to the South Padre Island Classic in Jalie Mitchell's sixth season.
UNT's pair of games against Big 12 opponents was the highlight of the Mean Green women's basketball team's schedule that was released Friday morning.
UNT will open the season with a home game against Texas A&M-Texarkana on Nov. 25.
"Thrilled is an understatement," Mitchell said of her feelings of having a schedule in place. "With all of the uncertainty surrounding our playing season in the last few months, it is outstanding to finally have a start date and a schedule in place to depend on. I am excited for our program, and for our young women."
UNT finished 12-19 last season, ending its run of consecutive winning seasons at two.
The Mean Green's game at Texas on Nov. 29 will be a homecoming of sorts for two of UNT's assistant coaches. Jamie Carey and Kelby Jones both spent last season on the Longhorns coaching staff.
UNT has faced Texas in each of the last three seasons and hung with the Longhorns last season before falling 63-57 in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.
The Mean Green's home game against Oklahoma State on Dec. 22 will also be challenging for UNT. The Mean Green are 1-12 all-time against the Cowgirls.
UNT will travel to Louisiana (Lafayette) on Dec. 4 and host the University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma Dec. 14.
UNT then heads to the South Padre Island Classic from Dec. 18-19 to take on Weber State and Prairie View A&M.
"I believe we have a healthy mixture of home, road and neutral court games that will help prepare us for conference play," Mitchell said.