North Texas has a long history under Jalie Mitchell of getting just a little bit better every year.
Some years, it's been UNT's overall record that inches up. Other years, it's been a deeper run in the conference tournament the Mean Green can point to as a sign of improvement.
UNT took the next logical step in Mitchell's seventh season that just wrapped up.
The Mean Green made the postseason, and they did it at a higher level than they had in 20 years. UNT was invited to the Women's National Invitation Tournament for the first time since 2002.
UNT fell to Tulsa 75-62 in its opening game in the event but came away feeling like it made its annual small jump that has become a hallmark of the Mitchell era.
That improvement has the Mean Green feeling good about their future as they head into the offseason off a 17-13 campaign.
"There's no doubt this was a step forward," Mitchell said after UNT's loss to Tulsa. "You hate to go out like this, but I told the team I was proud of what we were able to accomplish this season. Making it to the postseason should make us hungry for more. There is more out there for us, which is something to think about and strive for."
UNT is set to return two starters in forward Jaylen Mallard and Quincy Noble, one of the top guards in Conference USA.
Noble averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds on her way to earning second-team All-C-USA honors and is quickly moving up UNT's career leaders lists heading into her senior season. Her 789 points rank 20th in program history, while the 93 shots she's made from 3-point range are good for seventh all-time.
Mallard was also a key contributor in her first season after transferring in from South Alabama. She averaged 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
The challenge for UNT heading into the offseason is replacing a host of players who filled key roles around that duo.
Aly Gamez averaged 11.1 points per game in her lone season after joining the Mean Green as a graduate transfer from Fresno State. UNT also lost its all-time leader in rebounds (875) and games played (133) in Madison Townley as well as starting point guard Jazion Jackson and Amber Dixon, its top player off the bench.
Townley and Dixon graduated. Jackson elected to transfer.
Townley averaged 7.5 rebounds per game. Jackson was UNT's third-leading scorer at 9.2 points per game, while Dixon added 7.8 points per game.
The Mean Green took a key step to reloading on Sunday night, when Incarnate Word transfer guard Jaaucklyn Moore committed to UNT. Moore averaged 17.3 points per game this season while helping lead the Cardinals on a surprise run to the Southland tournament title.
Moore was a first-team All-Southland selection.
Moore joined a recruiting class that includes four high school players UNT signed in the fall.
The Mean Green added Ereauna Hardaway, a point guard from Jonesboro, Arkansas, as well as three highly regarded players from the Dallas area.
Red Oak guard Breanna Davis, South Grant Prairie guard Jahcelyn Hartfield and Mansfield Timberview guard Desiree Wooten are all set to join the Mean Green before next season.
Hardaway led her team to the Arkansas Class 5A state championship game. All three of UNT's in-state high school recruits are ranked among the top 30 players in Texas by Premier Basketball.
UNT will look to that group of incoming players to help it build on its second straight winning season and fourth in the last five years. UNT made a run to the final of the Women's Basketball Invitational in 2018-19 when the Mean Green won three games in the tournament.
UNT made another jump by playing in the WNIT, the latest sign of improvement from Mitchell's program.
"We make jumps every year," Noble said. "We made another one this year that will set the tone for next year."