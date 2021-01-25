One of the highly anticipated series this week in Conference USA women's basketball is off.
North Texas was set to face Rice in a clash between the top two teams in the league's West Division. The series was postponed Monday afternoon due to coronavirus concerns within Rice's program.
UNT was set to host Rice on Thursday night before traveling to Houston for the second game in the series on Saturday afternoon.
The Mean Green have now had back-to-back series postponed. Their two-game series against Old Dominion last week was also called off after ODU shut down both its men's and women's basketball programs due to a coronavirus outbreak.
"It’s disappointing," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. "We know the reasons this is happening. We wish a quick recovery for whoever tested positive."
The UNT men's basketball series against Rice — set to begin with a game at Rice on Thursday before a Saturday game at the Super Pit — was still on as of Monday afternoon.
Conference USA left a week open between the end of the regular season and the conference tournament that is set to begin on March 10 at the Ford Center in Frisco. The league is hoping teams will be able to reschedule games that were postponed during that week.
It's highly unlikely that UNT will be able to reschedule all four of its conference games that have been postponed thus far. Mitchell said UNT's series against Rice will likely be the one C-USA will reschedule for the open week.
Rice (10-1) is atop C-USA's West Division with a 6-0 record and is a game up on UNT (8-3, 5-1).
UNT is next scheduled to face Louisiana Tech in a two-game series on Feb. 5-6 in Ruston, Louisiana. The Mean Green have not played since splitting a two-game series on Jan. 15-16 at UTEP.
UNT might not wait that long to get another game in.
Mitchell and her staff have been in contact with multiple teams and are trying to schedule a game for this week.
"We don’t want to go two weeks without playing," Mitchell said. "You practice and practice and want to see what you are working on implemented in a game. You want to see what’s in your toolbox."