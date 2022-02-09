North Texas spent nearly a month trying to find a rhythm while dropping six out of seven games.
The Mean Green head into a showdown with Rice on Thursday at the Super Pit feeling better than they have in a long time about where they are at in terms of reaching that goal.
UNT cruised to wins over UTSA and UAB last week to even their record at 10-10. The run is one the Mean Green will look to build on in their 6:30 p.m. game against the Owls.
UNT moved to 4-6 in Conference USA play last week and will have a chance to even their conference record in a home-and-home series with Rice (7-9, 2-6). The teams will play the second of those games at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Houston.
"We definitely found it and got it down offensively and defensively," UNT guard Jazion Jackson said. "We were able to put everything together that we have been working on for the last couple of weeks."
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell attributed the Mean Green's success largely to having multiple players contribute. Senior guard Aly Gamez scored 22 points to lead five players who finished in double figures in the Mean Green's win over UTSA.
Senior guard Amber Dixon scored 20 and led three players in double figures UNT's win at UAB.
"We had better balance and got production from several people," Mitchell said. "We talked about that as a team and got that the last two games. We need that to be successful."
Jackson and UNT forward Jaylen Mallard credited the Mean Green's performance largely to a desire to turn their season around.
"We were tired of losing," Mallard said. "That was our breakthrough moment.
"Winning gives us a more positive attitude, both the coaches and the players."
UNT is hoping to build on that positive feeling against Rice. The Owls won the Women's NIT last season before coach Tina Langley left for Washington.
The Owls are rebuilding under first-year Lindsay Edmonds. Sophomore forward Ashlee Austin leads Rice with an average of 15.8 points per game.
"Rice is a different style team this year," Mitchell said. "They are long and can shoot the ball. They don’t have true post players and play a lot of zone."
Junior guard Quincy Noble is averaging 15.1 points per game to lead three UNT players who are averaging double figures. Jackson and Gamez are both adding 10.6.
That trio helped get UNT back on track last week. The run is one the Mean Green are hoping will lead to an extended winning streak late in the season.
"What we need to do as a team is continue to get better," Mitchell said. "This is that time of the season when everyone wants to be playing their best. As of the last two games, we are trending in the right direction."