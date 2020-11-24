Jalie Mitchell was supremely confident in N’Yah Boyd, Destinee McDowell and the rest of the freshmen she brought in a year ago.
Their potential was the reason North Texas’ coach threw all four to the wolves and watched each experience their ups and downs in their freshman seasons with the Mean Green.
McDowell exploded for 26 points in a win over Texas A&M-Texarkana, while Boyd scored 25 in a loss to Charlotte. The Mean Green won three of their final four games of the regular season, a sure sign of growth after a lack of experience among that group of freshmen showed up during a seven-game losing streak in Conference USA play.
“We got a lot more comfortable,” Boyd said. “Our older teammates helped us adapt to the college level. They encouraged us to be confident in our game.”
The Mean Green are hoping the experience that group, which also included Randi Thompson and Jazion Jackson, gained will pay off starting Wednesday when UNT opens the season with a game against Tarleton at the Super Pit.
North Texas will once again lean largely on that talented group of newcomers Mitchell recruited before last season. They’ll just be a little older and a whole lot more experienced this time around after a tough 12-19 season a year ago.
The Mean Green improved their overall record in each of Mitchell’s first four seasons at UNT and posted consecutive winning seasons during a rise that culminated with a trip to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2019. UNT took a step back last year with a young team that should benefit from the experience that season brought.
“They’re better after being thrown into the fire,” Mitchell said. “The experience they gained definitely made a difference. They learned a lot more than they normally would have. We knew that class was a special group when we signed them.”
That batch of players will have a chance to show that is the case after a campaign marked by a host of injuries and bad breaks.
McDowell played in just 14 games, seven of which she started, before suffering a season-ending injury. The former Cedar Hill standout averaged 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and is UNT’s top returning player.
McDowell will have plenty of company when it comes to players with experience returning for the Mean Green.
UNT lost just one player to graduation in post Anisha George. That loss is a significant one. George was the Mean Green’s leading scorer and rebounder at 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
The good news is UNT has a host of players who could help fill that void, both among its stout sophomore class and throughout the rest of its roster.
Boyd (9.4 ppg) and guards Randi Thompson (7.4 ppg) and Jazion Jackson (5.9 ppg) were all key contributors as freshmen.
McDowell, Boyd and Thompson ranked second, third and fourth, respectively, in scoring among UNT’s players a year ago.
“We all benefited from playing as freshmen last year,” Jackson said. “We learned a lot and know what to do. Experience is important. We were able to learn from our mistakes and are motivated to be better.”
Those young returners are part of a core of eight who averaged at least 5.7 points per game.
UNT is expecting a host of transfers who sat out last season and a handful of newcomers to complement that group and help the Mean Green take a step forward.
Guard Quincy Noble (New Mexico) and forward Rochelle Lee (Chattanooga) are expected to contribute right away after sitting out last season. Mitchell is also expecting big things from highly regarded freshman forward Tommisha Lampkin.
That group of potential impact newcomers grew by one in the weeks leading up to the season when the NCAA granted forward Emma Villas-Gomis immediate eligibility at UNT after she transferred from Texas Tech.
“Each of our transfers bring something different to the team,” Jackson said. “They bring a lot of energy. It will be good for us to have them on the floor this year.”
Those transfers won’t be the only new faces on the floor for UNT. Mitchell revamped her staff in the offseason, bringing on three new assistant coaches. Kelby Jones rejoined the team in the offseason after a stint at Texas. Jones is a UNT graduate who got his start in college basketball as a manager at the school.
Former Texas assistant Jamie Carey and Eastern New Mexico assistant Durmon Jennings also joined the staff.
“The new staff has been great,” Boyd said. “They came in and knew what we wanted to do. We adapted as a team from there. Everything has been good.”
The challenge now for UNT is developing chemistry around its core of talented sophomores and returning to the form that saw the Mean Green steadily improve in each of Mitchell’s first four seasons.
“I feel like we can get back on track this year,” Mitchell said. “I see them every day. They have the desire and want to. We only lost one player and added transfers and freshmen. They can get us trending back in the right direction.”