Jalie Mitchell wants nothing more than for her players to add tools to their war chest before the beginning of Conference USA play in a couple of weeks.
The Mean Green have faced teams that pick up the pace and others that slow it down. UNT beat Southern on Monday, when the Mean Green survived a game that turned into an ugly grinder.
"These games are more for preparation," UNT's coach said. "As you go into conference play, you want to see different styles to prepare us for what we are going to face."
One of the Mean Green's biggest tests yet will come on Friday night when they host Wichita State.
UNT (6-2) has won four straight games and will look to make it five against a team that is off to a similarly hot start. The Shockers are 8-2 on the season and have won five of their last six games.
The Mean Green have played some talented teams already, including Missouri State and UTA. The two teams that have beaten UNT this season are 7-2 and 6-2, respectively.
Wichita State (8-2) is off to an even better start under coach Keitha Adams. The longtime UTEP coach took over the Shockers' program in the spring of 2017 and is a familiar face for Mitchell.
The Mean Green head into their game against Wichita State playing at their best offensively. UNT ranks No. 27 nationally with an average of 78.5 points per game.
Junior guard Quincy Noble is averaging 16.4 points per game to lead UNT. Senior guard Aly Gamez is adding 12.3 points for the Mean Green, who have four players averaging at least 9.0 points.
Wichita State is allowing just 59.1 points per game and has three players averaging double figures. Senior guard Maraiah McCully is averaging 11.2 points per game. Junior forward Jane Asinde and senior forward Asia Strong are adding 10.8 and 10.6 points, respectively.
UNT has outscored its last four opponents by an average of 17 points per game.
Wichita State will offer a step up in competition in the Mean Green's second to last nonconference game of the season. UNT will face Oklahoma State next week.
