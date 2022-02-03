North Texas coach Seth Littrell has been consistent in his message over the years when it comes to the Mean Green’s strategy of building a team.
Littrell believes it’s all about getting the best players he can, no matter where they are or when he can get them.
That approach led to UNT landing Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush last spring. UNT’s staff thought highly of linebacker Jax Van Zandt and spent the time necessary to bring him in all the way from Alabama.
Van Zandt is among the 18 players who are in UNT’s 2022 class that is far from complete. Littrell said on Wednesday that he and his staff held on to multiple scholarships to offer to players in the transfer portal now that national signing day is in the books.
Bush was a hit with UNT after coming on as a transfer last season before suffering a season-ending injury in a loss to SMU.
The Mean Green are looking for at least a few players who could follow in his footsteps as they aim to build on a 6-7 season that landed them in a bowl game for the fifth time in six years last fall.
Here’s a look at three spots UNT could look for help.
Defensive line
UNT was hit harder by graduation and defections on its defensive line than anywhere else.
The Mean Green lost second-team All-Conference USA defensive tackle Dion Novil, as well as fellow starting defensive tackle Caleb Colvin, to graduation.
Backup defensive end Kam Hill was also a senior.
What made matters even worse was redshirt freshman defensive ends Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy entering the transfer portal. The twins accounted for 16 sacks and 25 tackles for loss last season.
Both caused problems at times by being undisciplined and drawing penalties but were two of the best playmakers UNT had. They won’t be easy to replace.
The talent level of the Murphy brothers has been reinforced by the attention they have received on the transfer market. Southern Cal, Penn State and UCLA are among the schools that have offered them scholarships.
UNT does have two good young defensive tackles returning in Roderick Brown and Enoch Jackson. The Mean Green also added junior college defensive linemen Kaghen Roach from Blinn and Tom Trieb from College of DuPage.
Those additions will help. Cam Robertson, a defensive end from Plano who is a part of UNT’s 2022 class, could also be a key player down the line.
Even with those players, UNT appears as if it could use some help up front defensively, especially at defensive end.
Offensive tackle
UNT had two tackles transfer out after last season in Jacob Brammer and Teeshaun Turpin.
Losing Brammer was a tough turn of events for UNT. The junior started 36 games and was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection in 2021.
Brammer has also become a hot commodity on the transfer market while picking up offers from Vanderbilt, Indiana and Duke.
UNT has starting left tackle Cole Brown and backup Kaci Moreka returning. Moreka was a late addition last fall. He was highly regarded when he transferred in from Trinity Valley Community College and could make a significant jump in 2022.
UNT added interior offensive line help when it landed New Mexico transfer Leke Asenuga as well as three quality high school prospects in Dameon Smallwood of Denison, Howard Sampson of Humble and Samora Ezekiel of Fort Worth Paschal as part of its 2022 class.
UNT still looks thin at tackle, unless it elects to move Asenuga outside.
Wide receiver
UNT shifted its offensive approach midway through last season to emphasize the running game.
That decision helped the Mean Green roll off five straight wins to cap the regular season. UNT finished fifth nationally in rushing with an average of 233.5 yards per game.
There were a host of reasons UNT ended up being a ground-oriented team. The Mean Green struggled at quarterback before Austin Aune stabilized the position midway through the year.
UNT also had four great running backs on the roster.
There is little doubt a lack of explosive play at wide receiver was also a factor. UNT lost Jyaire Shorter in addition to Bush to injury early in the season.
Roderic Burns came on to catch 58 passes for 802 yards. Detraveon Brown also showed potential.
Both Burns and Brown are set to return, as are Shorter and Bush.
UNT could use a few more options. Missouri transfer Jay Maclin will help, but it’s hard to imagine the Mean Green passing up on another quality wide receiver.
The Mean Green have signed two quarterback transfers in Stone Earle (Abilene Christian) and JD Head (Louisiana Tech) and are expected to have Aune and backup Jace Ruder back.
If UNT is going to upgrade its passing game from here on out, it seems like adding a wide receiver is its best bet.