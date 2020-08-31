North Texas will list Austin Aune and Jason Bean as co-starters heading into its season-opener against Houston Baptist on Saturday.
Aune will be listed on the top line of the depth chart at quarterback, but only because UNT officials elected to list co-starters in alphabetical order.
Both Aune and Bean are expected to see time.
The school is not planning a formal announcement of who will get the official start and play the first series.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed UNT's plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has praised Aune and Bean, who are both redshirt sophomores, throughout preseason practice.
"I feel good about our quarterbacks," Littrell said. "They are getting more comfortable as we move forward though fall camp."
Aune and Bean are competing to take over for Mason Fine, the two-time Offensive Player of the Year in Conference USA. Fine graduated after last season.
Fine guided UNT to three bowl games and threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career.
One of the key challenges for UNT heading into the 2020 season is finding a new quarterback and leader on the offensive side of the ball. The task has fallen to Aune and Bean after an offseason competition that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT's spring drills were called off before they began, robbing both Aune and Bean of valuable time to gain experience. Neither has an extensive track record on the college level.
Bean threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns last season, when he served as Fine's primary backup. Aune threw for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Kason Martin also worked his way into the competition during fall drills after not playing last season.
Both Bean and Aune expressed confidence in their ability to guide the Mean Green to success in the late stages of fall practice.
"I have worked hard and done enough to be the one in there playing," Bean said. "Time will tell. I can only control what I can. I am keeping a positive attitude."
Bean posted a note on Twitter late Monday morning looking forward to the season.
"Time to make my family proud," Bean wrote.
Aune spent six seasons playing minor league baseball before landing at UNT. The former Argyle standout is back close to home and is confident that he can guide the Mean Green to a successful season, largely because of the base of support he enjoys with family and friends.
"To play here would be the dream," Aune said. "Ultimately you want to put the team in good position and win championships."
UNT is coming off a 4-8 season and is depending on Aune and Bean to help get the team back on the course it was early in Littrell's tenure. The Mean Green played in bowl games in each of Littrell's three seasons before struggling last year.
UNT faced a similar scenario in Littrell's first season in 2016. The Mean Green entered their season-opener against SMU without a solidified starter at quarterback.
Alabama graduate transfer Alec Morris started for UNT before Mason Fine came on late in a 34-21 loss and guided UNT on a late touchdown drive.
Fine took over as UNT's starter the following week. He started nine games before being knocked out for the season with a shoulder injury in a loss to Western Kentucky. Morris took over the following week and guided UNT to a 29-23 win over Southern Miss.
That win was the Mean Green's fifth of the season and helped vault UNT into a bowl game.
Fine went on to lead UNT to nine-win seasons in 2017 and 2018.
UNT will enter a new era on Saturday and is poised to give both Aune and Bean a chance to show what they can do.
"When you have a guy like Mason who was around for a long time and had the success he had, it’s easy at times to take a back seat," Littrell said. "Rightfully so. He was the leader of the team.
"Now that we are in that transition where Mason is not here anymore, guys have to step up and have their voices heard. They are going to have to gain that confidence and the support of their team. They are doing a good job of that."
Littrell has indicated throughout the offseason that he wouldn't be afraid to use more than one quarterback.
"The thing about this year, which is as crazy as any, is you never know what is going to happen down the stretch and what quarterback you are going to have to use," Littrell said. "We are in a situation where we have three guys who know what we are trying to get accomplished and are smart."