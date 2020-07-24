Jaelon Darden became the second North Texas player to be named to multiple watchlists for the highest honors in college football on Friday when he was added to the list of contenders for the Maxwell Award.
The honor is presented annually to the player of the year in college football. There are 90 players on the list, including five from Conference USA.
Darden was previously named to the watchlist for the Biletnikoff Award that is presented to the nation’s top receiver.
Defensive tackle Dion Novil is on the watchlists for both the Bronko Nagurski and Outland trophies that are presented to the nation’s top defensive player and top interior lineman, respectively.
Darden was UNT’s lone first-team All-C-USA selection last season, when he caught 76 passes for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns. All three totals were team highs.
The Houston native caught at least five passes in nine of UNT’s 12 games last season. His 12 touchdown receptions led C-USA, while his 76 catches tied for second with Jahcour Pearson of Western Kentucky.
Only Lucky Jackson of WKU caught more passes than Darden among C-USA players last season. Jackson led the league with 94 receptions.
“The more reps he gets and the longer he is out there, the better he gets,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of Darden last season. “He’s an explosive guy. We have tried to get him the ball.”
That likely won’t change this fall as UNT looks to bounce back from a 4-8 season with a new starting quarterback. UNT lost Mason Fine to graduation and will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2016.
Darden excelled at working his way free for shorter completions that kept UNT’s offense on the field last season. That talent has helped Darden carve out a significant place in program history.
He enters his senior season ranked sixth in program history with 156 catches and seventh in career touchdown receptions with 19. He also has 1,592 receiving yards, a total that ranks just outside of the top 10.
UNT now has three players who have been named to watchlists for major college football awards this summer.
Deion Hair-Griffin was named to the watchlist for The Wuerffel Trophy on Thursday. The Wuerffel honors one player annually who competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level and best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.