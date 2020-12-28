North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden was named to The Associated Press All-America team on Monday.
Darden was a second-team selection after catching 74 passes for 1,190 yards. The senior leads major college football with 19 touchdown receptions and is the first UNT player to be named an AP All-American since Jamario Thomas in 2004.
Thomas was a third-team selection after winning the national rushing title as a freshman.
Darden was previously named an All-American by ESPN.
The Houston native put together one of the of the best seasons for a receiver in UNT history, despite playing in just nine games.
Darden declared for the NFL draft following UNT's win over UTEP to cap the regular season. He did not play in UNT's loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Darden is considered solid NFL prospect and could have a chance to become the first UNT player selected since Cody Spencer is 2004. The opportunity is one Darden attributed to the focus he maintained throughout his college career.
"I’m just playing football and giving the team all I have," Darden said earlier this season. "I’m trying to give all I can to my teammates and coaches."
The spark Darden provided helped land the Mean Green in a bowl game for the fourth time in Littrell's five seasons at UNT.
Darden set a host of program records during his time at the school and finished his career as UNT's all-time leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and receiving touchdowns (38).
Darden set UNT's records for career receiving yards and receptions in the Mean Green's win over UTEP.
“He’s a stud,” Littrell said after UNT's game against the Miners. “I’m proud of him. He deserves it because of the amount of work he puts in off the field when no one else is around. He has all the tools. He is one of those players who don’t come around often."