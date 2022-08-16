Kristee Porter SID shot

North Texas volleyball coach Kristee Porter works with her team during practice at the Mean Green Volleyball Center. UNT will face Texas Tech in an exhibition match on Thursday.

 UNT sports information

The last few weeks have been an endless series of adjustments for Kristee Porter.

North Texas' new volleyball coach made the move to Denton after spending two seasons at McNeese State and met a whole new batch of university officials she's working with. Then came the hard part — putting together a largely revamped team.

