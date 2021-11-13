North Texas spent a whole lot of time earlier this season trying to figure out a way to get its defense playing like coordinator Phil Bennett believed it was capable of.
It took a while, but the Mean Green appear to be realizing their potential following a 20-17 win over UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT held the Miners to seven points through three quarters. UTEP scored twice late but couldn’t complete the comeback in a defensive battle the Mean Green ended up winning.
“We paid attention to detail,” UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “One of our biggest goals is to stop the run and make the opponent predictable. We did a solid job of that.”
UTEP rushed for just 109 yards, well off its average of 157.4 yards on the season.
Gavin Hardison threw for 273 yards and was sacked three times.
The Mean Green’s performance against the Miners was the latest in a string of encouraging outings.
UNT allowed just 14 points last week in a win over Southern Miss and came up with a stand in overtime that helped UNT pull out a win over Rice.
The Mean Green forced the Owls into a 46-yard field goal attempt on their possession of overtime. Christian VanSickle missed the kick. UNT capitalized with the game-winning touchdown on its possession in overtime and has been on a roll since.
“It’s really just a bunch of new guys getting more comfortable and getting more game reps,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “The more they do, the more they believe in themselves.”
Briefly …
UNT hosted UTEP for the second consecutive season. Last season’s game was scheduled for the Sun Bowl in El Paso but was moved to Apogee Stadium in Denton due to COVID-19 concerns in El Paso.
UNT missed out on a scoring chance early in the second quarter after reaching the UTEP 24-yard line. Ethan Mooney pushed a 41-yard field goal wide left.
Mooney had hit all but one of his nine field goal attempts coming into the day and was perfect from inside of 50 yards.
He came back to hit the 27-yard game-winner late in the fourth quarter.
UNT came up with a key stop in the first quarter after UTEP reached the Mean Green’s 17-yard line. The Miners needed two yards on fourth down and came up short when linebacker KD Davis and defensive end Gabriel Murphy cut running back Ronald Awatt down for a 1-yard loss.
UNT has now won five straight games against UTEP.
The Mean Green came into the night averaging 228.2 rushing yards per game to lead Conference USA. UNT finished with 183 yards against the Miners.
