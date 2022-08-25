North Texas was in on the trend when it came to offenses in college football not all that long ago.
Coach Seth Littrell vowed to, “Tee it high and let it fly” before his debut season in 2016.
Those days seem like a distant memory as the Mean Green prepare to open the season at UTEP on Saturday.
“They pride themselves on being a physical football team and are really solid up front on both sides of the ball,” Littrell said of the Miners. “Offensively, they like to run right at you and use play action to take shots. Defensively, they’re very experienced up front and very talented.”
Littrell could have been talking about UNT, other than the part about having an experienced defensive front. The Mean Green are rebuilding there, but there is little doubt a stout offensive line and running game will be UNT’s biggest strengths this season.
Add it all up, and one has the makings of a grinder of a game at the Sun Bowl.
“We’re going to have to make sure we take care of the line of scrimmage,” Littrell said. “Whoever imposes their will is going to have the most success.”
UNT certainly looks like it has the capability to win the battle up front when its offense is on the field. The Mean Green’s biggest strength – and certainly its most overlooked asset – is a stout offensive line.
Manase Mose has started 48 games in his career and is one of the top offensive linemen in Conference USA. Cole Brown and Daizion Carroll have started 23 and 21 games, respectively. Gabe Blair started 11 games as a freshman a year ago.
UNT turned to that group, along with a batch of talented running backs, after digging itself a monumental hole at 1-6 last fall. The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game while running off five straight wins to cap the regular season. That run landed UNT in the Frisco Football Classic, where the Mean Green fell to Miami (Ohio).
Littrell and his players have said throughout the preseason that they found a formula that worked during that run and hope to carry it over to this fall.
UNT lost running back DeAndre Torrey to graduation but has the rest of its running backs returning. Oscar Adaway III is back after missing last season with a knee injury and might be the most physical running back of the bunch.
UNT’s defensive line will be completely new. Defensive end Tom Trieb looked like he will be an impact player in the offseason and the Mean Green return star linebacker KD Davis.
UNT has the players on both offense and defense to present a problem at the line of scrimmage.
UTEP coach Dana Dimel expects nothing less.
“North Texas is to me – and this isn’t coach speak, this is me being candid – one of the toughest teams we’re going to play all year in the conference,” Dimel said.
UTEP is just as experienced as UNT along its offensive line. Senior guard Elijah Klein has started 31 games for the Miners and is one of four members of the Miners’ offensive line with at least 18 career starts.
Running backs Ronald Awatt and Deion Hankins return and give UTEP the opportunity to capitalize if the Miners can control the line of scrimmage.
Defensive end Praise Amaewhule finished with 13 tackles for loss last season and is one of the top defensive players in C-USA.
The Miners are expected to be without linebacker Breon Hayward, their leading tackler last season, due to eligibility concerns.
UTEP’s defense will present a challenge for UNT with or without Hayward.
The Mean Green battled the Miners to the finish last season and pulled out a 20-17 win on a field goal in the closing seconds.
The Mean Green are expecting another close battle again this season, one that could very well be decided at the line of scrimmage.