UNT-UTEP line of scrimmage
Buy Now

North Texas running back Isaiah Johnson runs through UTEP defenders during the Mean Green's win at Apogee Stadium last season. UNT and UTEP both have standout offensive linemen and a strong front seven on defense.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas was in on the trend when it came to offenses in college football not all that long ago.

Coach Seth Littrell vowed to, “Tee it high and let it fly” before his debut season in 2016.

Seth Littrell mug

Seth Littrell

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you