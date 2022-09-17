UNT notebook

North Texas' Kaylon Horton breaks free on a return against UNLV on Saturday.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT Athletics

LAS VEGAS — North Texas entered its game against UNLV on Saturday focused on shutting down Doug Brumfield.

It was the reasonable approach to take considering the Rebels’ starting quarterback was averaging 281.0 passing yards per game.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you