LAS VEGAS — North Texas entered its game against UNLV on Saturday focused on shutting down Doug Brumfield.
It was the reasonable approach to take considering the Rebels’ starting quarterback was averaging 281.0 passing yards per game.
The Mean Green limited the sophomore like they’d hoped. It just didn’t matter with the way the Rebels ran the ball.
UNLV rolled up a whopping 365 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while rolling by UNT 58-27.
UNT coach Seth Littrell is fond of saying that the game is won and lost at the line of scrimmage. He did so again Saturday.
“It starts upfront every week,” Littrell said. “The team that establishes the line of scrimmage has the best chance to win. They did a better job of establishing the line today.”
The way UNLV ran the ball made that abundantly apparent.
Aidan Robbins rolled up 227 yards and three touchdowns. Brumfield came into the day with just 20 rushing yards on the season. He finished with an even 100 and two touchdowns against UNT.
He pulled down the ball on multiple occasions and had room to run as the Mean Green dropped into coverage to take away UNLV’s wide receivers.
Brumfield and UNLV showed patience while methodically working the ball down the field. The Rebels had one touchdown drive that lasted 17 plays and another that chewed up 15 plays.
“Their running back is a cutback runner,” defensive tackle Roderick Brown said of Robbins. “There was always a hole for him. We didn’t adjust to that.”
Littrell pointed to UNT’s execution defensively as the Mean Green’s biggest issue.
“We had too many missed tackles,” Littrell said. “You get into third-and-long situations, and their quarterback scrambles out and gets first downs. We need to execute and play much better defensively.”
UNT return man Kaylon Horton scored his first touchdown with the Mean Green and the fourth of his career against UNLV.
The Tarleton State transfer fielded a kickoff at the UNT goal line in the first quarter and broke free for a 99-yard touchdown that tied the score at 7.
Horton has three return touchdowns in his career — two on kickoffs and another on a punt.
UNT squandered the momentum it gained from Horton’s touchdown return when UNLV defensive back BJ Harris blocked a Bernardo Rodriguez punt.
The ball rolled out of the back of UNT’s end zone for a safety in the first quarter and gave the Rebels a 9-7 lead.
“When you are on the road, you are not going to win games like that,” Littrell said. “We have to do a much better job.”
UNT wide receiver Roderic Burns extended his run of games with at least one reception to 20 in the Mean Green’s game against UNLV.
Burns came into the day with eight catches for 177 yards. He finished with five receptions for 98 yards against UNLV.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
