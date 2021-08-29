Dion Novil team captain
North Texas defensive tackle Dion Novil was among five UNT players who was named a team captain on Sunday. Running back DeAndre Torrey, linebacker KD Davis, offensive lineman Manase Mose and deep snapper Nate Durham were also named captains.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Dion Novil was among a host of North Texas veterans who elected to return for a fifth season with the Mean Green in 2021 in the hope of pushing the team to new heights.

"I have a lot more to prove and a lot left in the tank," the defensive tackle said this fall. "I want to leave on a high note."

Novil will have a chance to do just that while serving as a team captain along with four other UNT veterans. 

UNT announced it had selected its captains on Sunday afternoon. Running back DeAndre Torrey is the other fifth-year senior among the group. 

Offensive lineman Manase Mose, linebacker KD Davis and deep snapper Nate Durham were also named team captains. All three will be seniors this fall.

UNT's players have commented throughout fall practice on the example its core group of veterans has set.

"Dion has provided leadership," defensive end Grayson Murphy said. "I met him as a freshman when I was playing linebacker. Dion made me feel comfortable switching to defensive line."

UNT will count on its captains to lead the way as it looks to build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mean Green will open the season on Saturday with a home game against Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium.

Several of UNT's captains are among the most accomplished players on its roster. Novil was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season and has 28 tackles for loss in his career.

Torrey ranks seventh in program history with 23 career rushing touchdowns, while Mose has started all 35 games he has played in three seasons with the Mean Green.

Davis has started in each of the last two seasons and been named honorable mention All-C-USA each time. Durham is a three-time honorable mention All-C-USA selection as a deep snapper. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

