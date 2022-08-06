UNT fan event
Buy Now

North Texas football coach Seth Littrell talks with Hank Dickenson during the school's kickoff event on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

 By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com

North Texas athletic director Wren Baker delivered a short address and quite the endorsement of the program’s coaching staff on Saturday.

He just had to do it in an unexpected way.

Wren Baker mug

Wren Baker

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you