North Texas athletic director Wren Baker delivered a short address and quite the endorsement of the program’s coaching staff on Saturday.
He just had to do it in an unexpected way.
UNT officials put up a screen in Apogee Stadium’s HUB Club and and rolled a short video of Baker at the school’s annual Kickoff Celebration in advance of football season. He had to miss the event that attracted several hundred fans after testing positive for COVID-19.
Baker called UNT’s coaches the best group he could hope to work with.
Several of them were on hand to discuss where their programs stand after a highly successful 2021-22 school year as the beginning of a new year approaches.
Baker also talked about where the athletic department stands as a whole. UNT officials have said over the last few months that they are close to unveiling a new strategic plan for the school’s athletics program and beginning a fundraising campaign to expand the North Texas Athletic Center.
Baker reiterated UNT is close to reaching those goals on Saturday.
UNT football coach Seth Littrell spoke optimistically about his team’s ability to build on a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic this fall. He cited UNT’s added experience and maturity as a team as key assets that will help the Mean Green as they look to build on a run of five bowl appearances in six seasons.
UNT men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland has long pointed to his program’s expectation to compete for championships as a key to its success that includes winning a Conference USA title in each of the last three seasons. He believes the run Bleed Green made this summer in The Basketball Tournament added to that expectation while building the program’s brand nationally.
The UNT alumni team made a run to the Wichita Regional final of the annual $1 million tournament that has grown in stature over the years. Bleed Green made its first TBT appearance this year.
UNT women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell said her program is close to moving to another level after making its first Women’s National Invitation Tournament appearance since 2002 last season.
The school’s softball team is also coming off a landmark season after reaching the final of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament. Coach Rodney DeLong said his program is aiming for a World Series berth and is close to breaking through.
UNT women’s golf team played in the Albuquerque Regional of the NCAA tournament last season.
UNT senior Audrey Tan, junior Ellie Roth and incoming freshman Mason Lewis are all set to begin play Monday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur, a 156-player event.
Illinois, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Stanford, UCLA and USC are the only other colleges with three players in the field, a milestone coach Michael Akers said bodes well for the future of the program.