North Texas women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell didn't want to talk too much about the possibility of everything working out just perfectly for the Mean Green at the end of the regular season on Thursday night.
Mitchell was far more concerned about her team learning from a thrilling win over UTSA as its regular season finale against UTEP loomed on Saturday.
UNT's win over UTSA was just the first step in what the Mean Green need to transpire this week it to come away with the Conference USA West Division title.
UNT will look to take the next step on Saturday when it hosts UTEP and then cross its fingers. The Mean Green (15-11, 9-7 C-USA) need a win over UTEP and UAB to upend Louisiana Tech in another 2 p.m. game in Ruston, Louisiana, to come away with the division title.
"We want to have that opportunity," Mitchell said of winning the division. "But you can’t lose your focus."
UNT has done a good job of doing just that over the last few weeks while running off seven wins in its last eight games. That run has kept UNT's title hopes alive.
The latest of those wins was a thriller. UNT was down seven to UTSA on Thursday with just 3:32 left before rallying for a 53-51 win.
Quincy Noble scored five points in a run Madison Townley sparked with a jumper.
Townley and Aly Gamez both hit free throws late and UNT escaped.
"We came together at the end of the game," Noble said. "We all had the same mindset, executed and were on the same page."
UNT will look to carry that performance over against UTEP (14-13, 6-11). The Miners beat the Mean Green earlier this season 75-62 in El Paso.
UNT has made dramatic strides since.
"We have learned as we have gone along this season," Mitchell said.
The Mean Green were hoping to control their destiny but came up a win short in that regard. The best they can do now is beat UTEP and hope everything works out.
Louisiana Tech is 10-7 in league play heading into its game against UAB, which is 8-9. UNT won its only meeting with Southern Miss, which is also 9-7, giving the Mean Green the head-to-head tiebreaker.
A lot could happen on the final day of the season. UNT is hoping the perfect scenario unfolds, giving the Mean Green the title.
UNT men aim to extend run through regular season finale
The UNT men have taken the drama out of the race for the C-USA regular season title heading into their last tuneup for the conference tournament at UTEP.
The Mean Green have run off a program record 15 straight wins heading into a 2 p.m. game against the Miners. UNT (23-4, 16-1 C-USA) have already wrapped up the league's regular season title.
The only drama heading into Saturday is if the Mean Green can extend their run through the end of the regular season.
UNT took another step toward reaching that goal with a 59-48 win over UTSA on Thursday.
The Mean Green rank first nationally in scoring defense with an average of 55.1 points allowed per game. UNT has held seven teams under 50 points this season.
Junior guard Tylor Perry leads the Mean Green with an average of 13.7 points per game to lead four players who average double figures.
UTEP (17-12) is 10-7 in C-USA play and features two of the top guards in C-USA in Souley Boum and Jamal Bieniemy, who are averaging 19.8 and 15.1 points per game, respectively.
"UTEP has one of the better defenses in our league and two dynamic scorers at the guard spots," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "Anytime you have two guys who can take over games you have a chance to win."