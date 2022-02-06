There aren't many teams across the landscape in men's college basketball that are hotter than North Texas at the moment.
Grant McCasland's squad has won eight straight games after steamrolling UTSA on Saturday.
UTEP is one of the few teams even in the conversation after edging Rice for its sixth straight win to set up what will be one of the more intriguing games of the week in Conference USA.
UNT will host the Miners at 7 p.m. in a game that was pushed back from Thursday because of the snowstorm that affected much of the state.
"UTEP is a huge game," UNT coach Grant McCasland said after the Mean Green beat UTSA. "They're the hottest team in our league and won at Rice. They're winning games because they're a tough team."
UNT has taken on plenty of tough teams this season and handled nearly all of the challenges that came its way while running out to a 16-4 start. The Mean Green have the best C-USA record across both the league's West and East Divisions at 9-1. That mark is also the best mark through 10 conference games in program history.
UNT certainly looked like the best team in the league while running past UTSA 69-45.
"We came together and have been jelling lately," UNT guard Tylor Perry said. "Tonight, we rebounded well and defended. UTSA is a really good offensive team. We had a game plan and did what we were supposed to do."
Sophomore forward Abou Ousmane scored 17 points and Perry added 16 for UNT in its win over UTSA. Perry is averaging 14.2 points to lead the Mean Green, who enter the week a game up on UAB (8-2) in the C-USA West Division standings.
UNT still has a long way to go to win a C-USA title for the third straight season, a fact McCasland continued to remind his team of following its win over UTSA.
"Our team knows we haven’t done anything yet," McCasland said. "We want to win our conference and play in the NCAA tournament."
UTEP is the next team standing in the UNT's way. The Miners feature one of the more potent backcourts in C-USA with Souley Boum and Jamal Bieniemy.
Boum is averaging 19.0 points per game. Bienemy isn't far behind at 15.7 and is coming off a monster 36-point game in UTEP's 72-70 win over Rice.
The Miners are in their first season under Joe Golding, who took Abilene Christian to two NCAA tournaments before taking over at UTEP.
"Coach Golding had a lot of success at ACU," McCasland said. "They have a great plan and are playing their best basketball right now. They are continuing to improve. That is the sign of a well-coached team."
UNT women aim to build on win
Jazion Jackson dribbled into the front court, grabbed the ball with both hands and emphatically slammed it on to the floor before walking off at the end of UNT's win over UTSA on Saturday.
The Mean Green (9-10, 3-6 C-USA) dealt with a host of issues during a slide in which it lost six of seven games, from injuries to struggling against some of the top teams in C-USA.
UNT put those problems behind it for at least a day in a 70-57 win over the Roadrunners. The Mean Green will look to build on that win when they take on UAB at 2 p.m. on Monday in Birmingham, Ala.
"It was a great road win for our team," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said after the game. "I'm most proud of us for doing the things that help get you over the hump, like making free throws and keeping opponents under 60 points. UTSA plays with a lot of grit, but we were able to close a very important game, which is a huge step in the right direction."
Aly Gamez came back from an injury that has hampered her late in the season to score 22 points against UTSA. UNT had five players score in double figures and will look to build on that performance against UAB (12-7, 5-3).
The Blazers were blown out 75-55 by Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Senior center Zakyia Weathersby averages a double-double with 15.4 points and 11.7 rebounds per game to lead UAB.
Junior guard Quincy Noble is averaging 15.2 points per game to pace UNT.