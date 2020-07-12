North Texas coach Seth Littrell longed to have his entire team back together earlier this year after the COVID-19 pandemic chased him and his players off campus.
Littrell didn’t have the opportunities he would have during spring practice to help his team through what has been a time of transition.
And that was just one of the aspects of a normal offseason he missed. He also looked forward to being back in a team setting.
“We have all taken for granted getting up there and working out, interacting with our guys and competing with each other,” Littrell said earlier this year. “I can’t wait to get back with our team and family.”
The whole group will finally be back together on Monday, the opening day of the NCAA’s summer return-to-play plan for college football.
UNT had three waves of approximately 30 players report to campus over the course of three consecutive Mondays beginning on June 8 to resume the program’s summer regiment.
The remainder of UNT’s players are scheduled to arrive Monday to begin preparing for fall camp next month.
Preseason workouts will be vital after UNT didn’t get a single practice in before spring drills were called off due to the pandemic.
“Anything we can get on the field will be huge,” Littrell said shortly after the shutdown.
UNT won’t get nearly as much on-field work in during the next few weeks as it would have during spring drills. The NCAA’s schedule allows for set amounts of time players can be involved in everything from conditioning/weight room activities to meetings and a small amount of on-field work.
Teams will start with eight hours of weight training and film review per week. The amount of activity allowed increases to 20 hours per week from July 24-Aug. 6, including six hours of walk-throughs that can include the use of a football.
UNT is hoping to quickly make up for lost time and prepare for its opener at home against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.
The question for UNT is how the next few weeks will unfold as it deals with the pandemic. The school is testing its staff members and athletes for COVID-19 as they return to campus.
The school is also keeping players in small groups as part of a series of social distancing measures.
UNT had four active cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes last week. Three members of UNT’s staff and one athlete who previously tested positive have recovered.
“We can’t work in big groups right now and are working in small groups,” said linebacker KD Davis, one of UNT’s first players to return to campus. “That is making us better and closer as a team.”
UNT has a lot of work to do as it looks to bounce back from a 4-8 season. The Mean Green saw a string of three consecutive bowl seasons end last fall.
“When we get them back to campus, we will get them back into football shape,” Littrell said.
That is just part of the challenge for UNT, which also must replace record-setting quarterback Mason Fine and adjust after five new assistant coaches joined the staff in the offseason.
UNT will have all of its players back in its offseason program Monday as it looks to tackle those challenges.
The scenario is one Littrell has been looking forward to for weeks.