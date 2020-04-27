North Texas fans won't have to travel any farther than their computers to attend the school's annual coaches' caravan this year.
UNT announced on Monday that it has called off its annual tour of cities across the state in favor of a virtual format due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The school also canceled its annual athletic director's dinner. Wren Baker hosts the event for high-dollar donors.
Mean Green Coaches Caravan - this fan-favorite series of events traditionally held across the state will instead be hosted virtually. Stay tuned for additional details as they are announced by @MeanGreenSports. (2 of 4)— Mean Green Scholarship Fund (@UNTMGSF) April 27, 2020
"The health and safety of all UNT student-athletes, fans, coaches, and staff remains our top priority and we appreciate your understanding," UNT posted on its Twitter account for the Mean Green Scholarship Fund, the fundraising arm of the athletic department.
The coaches' caravan is one of the popular events of the spring at UNT. Football coach Seth Littrell, men's basketball coach Grant McCasland and women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell appear at stops during the caravan to talk about their upcoming seasons and mingle with fans.
Baker spoke about the importance of the caravan shortly after the pandemic forced UNT and Conference USA to begin cancelling events.
"We don’t want to cancel those events because we really like to get out across the state the visit with people," Baker said.
While Baker didn't want to see the caravan canceled, he did acknowledge that calling off the event could result in some savings for the department.
UNT has already used virtual meetings to connect with fans since the shutdown began. Baker held a question and answer session last week with scholarship fund members.