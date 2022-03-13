North Texas is headed back to the postseason for the second straight year.
The Mean Green were hoping to return to the NCAA tournament. A late-season slide that included a loss to Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament ended their chances.
UNT settled for the next-best opportunity, a berth in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Mean Green are a No. 2 seed and will face Texas State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Super Pit.
The NIT field was released Sunday night after the NCAA tournament bracket was announced. UNT’s players and coaches gathered to await their postseason fate.
“We are very excited to be playing in the NIT,” UNT coach Grant McCasland in a statement. “The goal every year is to cut nets and win championships. We earned this opportunity to play a quality opponent in front of our fans who supported us all year, and we need them to help us toward our goal of reaching Madison Square Garden.”
The Mean Green upset Purdue in a first-round NCAA tournament game last year and were on course to return after winning 15 straight games late in the regular season before falling to UTEP in their regular season finale. UNT rebounded to beat Rice in its opening game of the Conference USA tournament but was unable to build on that win, falling to Louisiana Tech 42-36 in a grinder of a game in the C-USA semifinals.
That loss sealed the Mean Green’s fate when it came to the NCAA tournament.
McCasland admitted after the game that he wasn’t optimistic about the Mean Green’s NCAA chances. UNT is 24-6 and is sitting at No. 47 in the NCAA’s NET rankings that take a team’s record and quality of its opponents into account.
UNT will now turn its attention to the NIT and its game against Texas State after learning its resume wasn’t enough for an at-large NCAA berth. The Mean Green were guaranteed a spot in the NIT after winning the C-USA regular season title.
Texas State is 21-7 after falling to Louisiana in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
This will be the Mean Green’s first NIT appearance in program history, adding to its run of success under McCasland.
UNT won the College Basketball Invitational in 2018, at the end of McCasland’s debut season. The Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title in 2019-20, when the conference tournament and the NCAA tournaments were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NIT will offer UNT a chance to build on its NCAA tournament run of a year ago, despite not making the national championship tournament.
The 32-team event will begin on Tuesday and Wednesday at on-campus sites before the tournament concludes with the semifinals and finals at Madison Square Garden in New York. The semifinals will be played on March 29 with the championship on March 31.
McCasland and his players were looking forward to the opportunity after falling to Louisiana Tech.
“We live to fight another day,” guard Tylor Perry said. “It’s not over. We still have a lot of basketball left.”