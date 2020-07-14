North Texas will face Oklahoma State in a neutral site men’s basketball game on Nov. 13 in Dallas that will be part of the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase.
A UNT official confirmed that the Mean Green will play in the two-day event from Nov. 12-13. Jon Rothstein was the first to report the matchup.
UNT has yet to announce its full schedule, but several games have already been confirmed. The Mean Green will play in the Diamond Head Classic from Dec. 22-25 in Hawaii.
Arizona State, Hawaii, Temple, Oklahoma, Saint Mary’s, San Diego State and Seattle will also play in the event. The tournament will feature 12 games over the course of three days.
UNT also has a nonconference game at LSU on the books and is reportedly also set to play Chicago State, Wichita State, Mississippi State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Houston Baptist and traditional rival UT-Arlington.
The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title last season and return several of their key players, including Javion Hamlet. UNT’s starting point guard was named C-USA’s Player of the Year last season.