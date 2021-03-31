North Texas will face a monumental challenge right away in the Conference USA volleyball tournament on Thursday.
The Mean Green (11-10) were the last team from the league's West Division to grab a spot in the eight-team event after finishing 6-6 in league play. UNT coach Andrew Palileo guided the Mean Green to wins in each of their final four conference matches to earn the right to face WKU in the opening round.
UNT will take on the 18th-ranked Hilltoppers at noon on the campus of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. WKU (18-0) has dropped just three sets all season, winning 54 of 57.
The teams did not play this season after C-USA split its volleyball teams into divisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WKU won the East Division, while Rice won the West Division. Both teams finished 12-0 in league play.
UNT will look to former Krum standout Rhett Robinson to lead the way as it aims to upset the Hilltoppers.
The junior outside hitter ranked ninth nationally in the regular season with 337 kills. She was named to the All-C-USA first team on Wednesday, marking the second straight year she has been named to the all-league first team.
Senior setter Kaliegh Skopal finished second in C-USA with 749 assists and is looking to reach the 800-assist mark for the second straight season.
The Mean Green will need big performances from both when they take on the Hilltoppers. UNT has not beaten a nationally ranked team since knocking off WKU in the 2017 season, when the Hilltoppers were ranked 25th.
The Mean Green have not reached the C-USA semifinals since 2018 and have fallen to WKU all three times they met in the C-USA tournament. The Hilltoppers lead the all-time series 21-3.
WKU hasn't dropped a set since a 3-1 win over West Virginia on March 12 and had three players named to the All-C-USA first team.
Middle hitter Lauren Matthews, setter Nadia Dieudonne and outside hitter Paige Briggs were all named to the all-league first team.