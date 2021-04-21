Anterrious Gray, a junior who started all 10 of North Texas’ games last season at left guard, is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Gray announced his decision late Wednesday afternoon.
“I would like to thank UNT for giving me the opportunity to further my education and to showcase my talents,” wrote on his Twitter account. “After discussions with my family, I have made the tough decision to enter my name in the transfer portal.”
Other programs will be able to contact Gray once his name officially appears in the portal. He could move on to another school or withdraw his name and return to UNT.
Gray was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection last season when the Mean Green finished 4-6 after falling to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mississippi native was expected to be a key part of UNT’s offensive line again next season.
The Mean Green’s front is poised to be one of the strengths of UNT’s team in 2021. All five of UNT’s starters were expected to return. Junior tackle Jacob Brammer was a second team All-C-USA selection last fall when center Manase Mose was an honorable mention pick.
Left tackle Cole Brown and right guard Daizion Carroll are also slated to return.
Gray came to UNT from Northwest Mississippi Community College. He chose UNT over offers from four schools that compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
UNT has seen a few key players transfer since falling to Appalachian State. Quarterback Jason Bean left the program and landed at Kansas after starting seven games last season. Wide receiver Austin Ogunmakin transferred to Liberty, while running back Tre Siggers transferred to SMU.
Bean threw for 1,131 yards and rushed for 346 while splitting time with Austin Aune. Ogunmakin finished third among UNT players in both receptions (23) and receiving yards (349), while Siggers’ 458 rushing yards ranked third among UNT players.
UNT will open the season on Sept. 4 with a game against Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium.