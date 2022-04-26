Dorian Morris first fell in love with football when he was growing up for one reason.
Morris found out pretty quickly that he was blessed with speed that enabled him to race by just about anyone he came across on his way to the end zone.
That ability never left him from the time he was young until he grew to 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds.
That’s where the problems began for the North Texas sophomore when it came to chasing his dreams.
Coaches took one look at Morris and all thought the same thing, that he was a prototypical cornerback. Morris had the skills to play the position.
There was just one issue.
Morris didn’t have the fire for playing defense like he did racing down the field with the ball in his hands.
“I always had a passion for playing receiver,” Morris said. “In high school, I got stuck on the defensive side of the ball to help my team more than myself. Once I got to college, I still wanted to be on offense the whole time. It was tough to come to practice every day and play on defense.”
It took quite a bit of politicking on Morris’ part, but it looks like he will finally get the opportunity he’s been looking for when UNT kicks off the 2022 season in a few months.
Morris talked to defensive coordinator Phil Bennett about moving to offense. He was granted the opportunity in spring practice and showed enough promise to stick there for the first time in his career.
Morris wasn’t projected to be on UNT’s depth chart following spring workouts but moved into position to find a spot in the Mean Green’s rotation this fall.
“He might be one of the most explosive guys we have,” UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said. “He’s stronger and faster than he has ever been.”
The challenge now for Morris is to make up for lost time and learn the finer points of the position. The players Morris spent the early part of his college career trying to blanket as a defensive back have been working on their pass-catching skills for years.
Morris is playing catch-up in that regard.
“I’m gaining confidence and am getting back in the groove of things as a receiver,” Morris said. “I’m ready to take off.”
How quickly that happens will depend largely on how Morris progresses in mastering the skills critical to being a reliable pass catcher.
“What we challenged Dorian with after the fall is being more consistent with his hands,” Bloesch said. “He comes in on his own to work on the Jugs machine and the tennis ball machine. He’s trying to get that right.
“He’s a thousand times better than he was last fall. That is because he’s more comfortable. Last fall, he was trying to think about what route he was running and how many steps it is. Now he knows all of that and can focus on coming out of his route and catching the ball.”
Morris will have to prove he can produce at a high level if he hopes to make an impact at receiver. UNT was without Jyaire Shorter for the entirety of spring practice, while Tommy Bush was limited. Both suffered season-ending injuries early last season but are expected to be back in time for UNT’s 2022 opener, when they will likely regain their status as the Mean Green’s top threats in the passing game.
Roderic Burns emerged as UNT’s top receiver without that duo and will also be back to lead a talented group that also includes Damon Ward, Bryson Jackson and Detraveon Brown.
Morris will have to earn a role with the group.
He was well on his way to reaching that goal by the end of spring practice.
“Dorian is having a good spring,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said in the late stages of spring drills. “He has stretched the field and is way more comfortable after transitioning over to receiver as far as ball skills. He has the chance to be explosive.”
UNT lacked big-play ability at wide receiver after losing Shorter and Bush last season. Morris could give the Mean Green a speedy weapon in the slot.
The Mean Green have had a host of players excel in that role, including Jaelon Darden and Michael Lawrence.
Morris will look to follow in their footsteps this fall and has impressed Burns.
“Dorian is getting his feet wet and is understanding the offense,” Burns said. “He’s a deep threat for us.”
That’s what Morris always envisioned himself being, dating back to his days racing past defenders growing up in Mesquite.
He’ll have the chance to turn his dreams into reality this fall.