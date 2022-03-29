The North Texas softball team will host UTEP in a three-game series beginning Friday, when the Mean Green will look to continue stacking together series wins in Conference USA play.
UNT (18-7) has played three series so far in the C-USA season. The Mean Green swept Southern Miss to open league play and have won two out of three games against Florida Atlantic and Charlotte in each of the last two weeks.
UNT won its first two games in a three-game set against Charlotte last week before falling 6-1 in the series finale.
"I'm proud of our team," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said following the series. "This was a huge series win for us. We continue to be tested and keep finding ways to win. It says a lot about this group. Every week brings its challenges, and we will continue to prepare and get better. "
UTEP (11-19, 2-7) had lost seven straight before breaking through to beat Louisiana Tech in the second game of a series in El Paso last week.
Former UNT coach T.J. Hubbard is in his third season as UTEP's coach.
Ashley Peters has a 10-3 record with a 2.31 ERA to lead UNT's pitching staff. Outfielder Lexi Cobb is hitting .414.
Soccer
UNT to host rival SMU on Saturday
UNT will host longtime rival SMU on Saturday in a spring scrimmage at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
The Mean Green finished 8-5-4 last season and return several of their key players, including goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.
Tennis
Mean Green to host Houston on Sunday
UNT snapped a six-match losing streak last week and will look to build on the momentum it picked up with a win over New Orleans when it hosts Houston at noon on Sunday.
UNT (9-8) has four matches remaining before the beginning of the Conference USA tournament in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Sunday's match will be the Mean Green's final home appearance of the season.
UNT heads into that match off a 5-2 win over the Privateers.
Liisa Vehvilainen and Saki Oyama teamed up to win their doubles match and also won their singles matches to lead UNT to the win.
