North Texas appeared to be well on its way to contending for the Conference USA title in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league cancel the remainder of its spring sports season.
The league's head coaches picked UNT to pick up where it left off on Thursday in its preseason poll. UNT was a near unanimous pick to win the league's West Division, garnering 10 of the 12 first-place votes from C-USA's coaches.
Western Kentucky was picked to win the East Division.
UNT was 19-5 when spring sports were called off in 2020 and tied with Louisiana Tech for the C-USA title in 2019.
The Mean Green return several of their key players from last season's team, including pitcher Hope Trautwein. The senior was named C-USA's Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Trautwein posted an 11-1 record with a 1.64 ERA in 81 innings last season. She struck out 121 batters and held opponents to a .170 batting average.
The Pflugerville Hendrickson product ranks second in program history with 458 strikeouts.
Junior first baseman Tayla Evans was also named to the Preseason All-C-USA team. Evans hit .314 with five home runs and 19 RBIs last season.
C-USA's split its league into East and West Divisions this year due to the pandemic. UNT will play in the West along with UAB, Southern Miss, UTSA, Louisiana Tech and UTEP.
Teams will only play teams in their own divisions. The regular season C-USA champion will be determined by conference record at the year. The conference tournament will follow on May 12-15 at the campus of Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.
UNT will open its season with a game against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Feb. 13 at the Lion Classic in Hammond, Louisiana.