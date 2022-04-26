North Texas will head into a home game against Tarleton State on Wednesday with momentum on its side following one of its more impressive series of the season.
Winning one series against a Big 12 team is tough enough for a Conference USA school. Doing it twice in a season is all the more noteworthy.
UNT did just that last week when it took two out of three games at Kansas. The Mean Green won the first two games 12-4 and 9-5. The Jayhawks came back to win the final game of the series 9-4.
UNT won two out of three at Texas Tech earlier this season.
The series win against the Jayhawks came at a good time for UNT, which lost the final two games in a home series against Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green then turned around and lost 10-0 to Oklahoma, the nation's top-ranked team.
"You beat Power Five conference schools, it's a good thing," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said." We struggled a little bit against Louisiana Tech and lost to Oklahoma. Sometimes it doesn't matter who you beat, it feels good to win."
UNT (27-12) has won quite a bit this season and is in first place in Conference USA's West Division at 13-5. The Mean Green have a one-game lead on Louisiana Tech heading into a weekend series at UAB.
The Blazers (21-21) are 9-8 in conference play and could throw a wrench in the Mean Green's plans to win the division.
UNT feels good about where it stands heading into its showdown with the Blazers after winning its series at Kansas.
"This is a series I'm looking forward to," outfielder Molly Rainey said. "It's always a dogfight with UAB. We are ready to go down there."
UNT's Hodge named top Texas assistant
UNT associate head coach Ross Hodge was named the Texas Division I Assistant Coach of the Year on Tuesday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Hodge coached UNT's defense last season, when the Mean Green led the nation in scoring defense with an average of 55.7 points allowed per game.
UNT's performance on that end of the floor helped the Mean Green win the Conference USA regular season title and set a program record for wins in a season on their way to a 25-7 record.
UNT went on to beat Texas State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament before falling to Virginia in the second round.
Hodge recently completed his fifth season with the Mean Green.
