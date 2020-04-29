The reality her softball career was over hit Nicole Ochotnicki a few weeks ago, long after the spread of the coronavirus shut down the world of college athletics.
Ochotnicki was among eight members of the North Texas softball team who had the opportunity to return next year after the NCAA granted seniors in spring sports an additional year of eligibility. All eight decided to move on.
Ochotnicki had been accepted to Texas Tech’s physical therapy graduate school. Camille Grahmann couldn’t imagine returning to play without the fellow seniors she had grown close to and was also preparing for graduate school.
Other UNT seniors had jobs lined up or were set to begin student teaching, the next step in becoming a high school teacher/coach.
“It didn’t hit me until 2 1/2 weeks later,” Ochotnicki said. “I was like, ‘Oh, man. We’re not playing anymore. That was my last season ever to play softball.’ I remember all the good times. I really enjoyed being around my teammates and going to work every day. I get teary-eyed when I think about it.”
Careers in college athletics typically conclude with a postseason loss. A tiny fraction end with a championship.
Those are realities college athletes prepare to face.
Ochotnicki, Grahmann and the other seniors on UNT’s softball team were forced to make a difficult choice instead.
The Mean Green were 19-5 with wins over Oklahoma and Louisiana, teams ranked in the top 10 nationally, when Conference USA called off the remainder of the spring sports season on March 16.
UNT was steaming toward the C-USA tournament after falling in the semifinals in 2019, when it finished 35-19 and tied for the regular season title with Louisiana Tech.
“I feel bad for them,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “There was something special about this team. I thought we would accomplish everything we had in my first year and more. The team was hungry and playing well. Just like that it was taken away.”
Ochotnicki will never forget looking around during a team meeting the next day and seeing her teammates begin to cry as the reality their season was over began to settle in.
One of the only comforting aspects of the situation for UNT’s seniors was that they had the opportunity to return. UNT athletic director Wren Baker and his staff took advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant extra eligibility.
The opportunity is one not all college seniors were provided. Wisconsin and the entire Ivy League didn’t allow its senior spring sports athletes to take advantage of additional eligibility.
“We most definitely appreciated having the chance to come back,” Ochotnicki said. “Wren fought for what was best for the senior class.”
Softball is an equivalency sport with 12 scholarships to split among the players on its roster.
UNT wasn’t in position to increase the financial value of any of its players scholarships. DeLong said the school did the best it could for its players, setting up a tough choice for each. UNT’s seniors could have come back and found a way to pay for the expenses not covered by their scholarships.
“One minute I would say I am coming back,” Grahmann said. “The next day, I would say I wouldn’t.”
Ultimately, UNT’s seniors decided to walk away. DeLong supported the decision each made and credited the group with helping turn around a program that had suffered through four straight losing seasons when he arrived before the 2019 campaign.
UNT has been on a roll ever since, a change DeLong credited largely to his seniors, who feel good about what they accomplished.
“We contributed to a conference championship and have helped change the mindset of the program,” Grahmann said. “We played Oklahoma two games in a row this year, put up big numbers and won one. That shows that yeah, we are a mid-major, but we can hang with anyone.”