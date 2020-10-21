North Texas softball coach Rodney DeLong has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Denton through the 2025 season.
DeLong's salary under terms of the deal will begin at $140,000 and increase $5,000 annually. He will earn $160,000 in the last year of the contract, double what he earned in his first season at UNT in 2019.
The deal has several incentives, including an additional month's salary for winning the C-USA title and $2,000 for being named the league's coach of the year.
UNT has given DeLong a new contract after each of his first two seasons with the Mean Green, who have improved dramatically under his tenure. The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained DeLong's latest extension through an open records request.
DeLong was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year after the Mean Green won the league's regular season title in his debut campaign in 2019. UNT was 19-5 this year before the remainder of its season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has a 54-24 record at UNT.
DeLong was among the coaches Texas Tech was considering to take over its program earlier this year before he pulled out of the process.
"The support of the administration is important to me moving forward," DeLong said. "That is overlooked by a lot of people. They share the same vision. Our program can go to the World Series someday. That is my goal. I'm excited about the future and having some stability with my family."
DeLong graduated from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, and has family in the area. The Lawton native came to UNT after one season as the head coach at Austin Peay largely to return to a part of the country he considers home.
DeLong took over a team that had suffered four straight losing campaigns and immediately set a program record for wins in a season while guiding the Mean Green to a 35-19 finish.
UNT has invested heavily in the program over the last few years. The school added a building with a ticket booth and restroom facilities to Lovelace Stadium in the summer of 2015. UNT has also replaced the outfield fences and recently installed hitting cages at the venue.
DeLong said those upgrades will help the program continue its upward trajectory.
"We are on track to get to where we want to go," DeLong said. "We are recruiting high caliber athletes and will be a popular transfer destination for good players who want to come closer to home or come to a place where they will be allowed to play freely and be successful. As we improve our facilities, we will have a better shot to do what we want to do."