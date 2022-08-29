The North Texas soccer team is on a tear heading into what shapes up to be one of its biggest games of the season.
The Mean Green are 4-0 and rank second in the country in total goals with 17. They'll look to keep that run going in a game against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
The Sooners are 0-2-1 after playing a tough schedule early that includes a 6-1 loss to No. 12 Arkansas.
UNT has already taken to Twitter to promote the match.
The reason for UNT's excitement heading into the match is clear.
The Mean Green have always been a terrific team defensively and have picked up where they left off last season while allowing just two goals.
The difference this year is that UNT is coming together offensively early in the season. The Mean Green have scored at least four goals in four straight matches for the first time since 1997 and rank second nationally with 17 goals.
Only Southern Utah has more goals with 20.
Senior Olivia Klein has led the way with five goals, a total that puts her just one behind national leader Sammie Sofonia. The Southern Utah freshman has six goals.
Klein has scored in all four of UNT's matches and is one of four players in the country with five goals. UNT freshman Kat Burnell has also gotten off to a hot start and has four goals on the year.
The Sooners match at rival Oklahoma State on Sunday was cancelled. Thursday's game will be Oklahoma's first in a week.
UNT is always tough at home and has only lost two matches in Denton since the 2018 season.
Volleyball
UNT to face SFA on road tonight
UNT will face Stephen F. Austin on the road Tuesday night after winning one of its three matches in the North Texas Invitational.
The Mean Green won their first match under new coach Kristee Porter in their season opener, a 3-0 win over Jacksonville.
UNT lost its next two matches 3-0 to UNLV and 3-2 to Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Junior Treyaunna Rush has 35 kills on the season to lead UNT.
