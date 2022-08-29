UNT notebook 8-30

North Texas senior Olivia Klein races past an Oral Roberts defender earlier this year. Klein is among the national leaders with four goals on the season.

The North Texas soccer team is on a tear heading into what shapes up to be one of its biggest games of the season.

The Mean Green are 4-0 and rank second in the country in total goals with 17. They'll look to keep that run going in a game against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.

