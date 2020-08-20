Mornings on their home turf have provided a welcome bit of relief for senior Brooke Lampe and the rest of her North Texas teammates.
Even if it’s just for a little while, they forget about the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it has brought when it comes to the college soccer season that was supposed to begin this month.
They just go out and play.
“It’s nice to be around the girls,” Lampe said on a toasty Tuesday morning. “When we are here, it feels like COVID isn’t a thing just because we are around each other and have positive energy. It’s still definitely weird. I am ready to start playing.”
UNT’s soccer team could soon find out exactly when their opportunity will come, along with the rest of the school’s fall sports teams with the notable exception of football.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors will meet on Friday and is expected to address a host of issues, including the status of fall championships.
The NCAA Board of Governors announced on Aug. 5 that if 50% of teams in a division do not play this fall, no NCAA tournament would be held in that sport. NCAA president Mark Emmert said last week that there would be no fall championships after the number of leagues that have decided to play continued to decline, pushing teams still in the mix under the 50% threshold.
The NCAA board of directors could solidify that decision and move fall championships to the spring.
UNT coach John Hedlund is expecting one of two scenarios to play out. If the NCAA moves its soccer tournament to the spring, his team will shift its season to the spring along with most of the other programs in college soccer.
If the NCAA cancels its tournament all together, UNT and the other programs in Conference USA could end up playing this fall along with the other leagues that have yet to call off their fall sports seasons, including the Big 12, American and SEC.
A decision is expected by the end of the week.
“We don’t know what will happen at this point, but it hasn’t changed our perspective,” Hedlund said. “We are still working hard.
“We are playing a waiting game to see if our season will be in the spring or the fall.”
UNT’s soccer and volleyball teams are usually the first ones out of the gates each fall and play a few games in August.
Those early dates were wiped out when UNT pushed back the start of its fall sports season to Sept. 1. C-USA announced a series of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the pandemic earlier this year that included reducing the conference soccer season from 10 games to six. The league also reduced its volleyball slate.
The idea at the time was that schools would be able to schedule more regional nonconference games.
The pandemic wiped out a host of those games, leaving UNT with a shortened season that is very much in doubt.
The Mean Green were looking forward to playing a loaded schedule. UNT was set to host Oklahoma, Memphis and Colorado while also traveling to Baylor and TCU. Instead, they’re working through practice after practice as they wait for their opener at Rice on Sept. 25.
“It’s nerve-racking,” senior forward Berklee Peters said. “We want to get out there and start playing. We are just playing a waiting game right now.”
That fact UNT is the three-time defending Conference USA tournament champion and a favorite to win the league title again this year makes the situation all the more stressful for the Mean Green.
UNT lost several key players, including standout defender Dominique James, but reloaded with a host of talented new players.
Oklahoma transfer Taylor Tufts and freshmen Amelie Faa, Haley Roberson and Madi Starrett have all made an impression early in fall practice.
The question now is when the Mean Green will be able to play.
UNT is preparing to play a shortened season this fall, but also knows it could soon have to shift gears and prepare for a spring season.
Hedlund expects a decision by the end of the week.
“We just have to keep a good attitude and an open mind going into every practice,” Lampe said. “We can’t take it easy now because we could end up playing in September. We are practicing like we are going to play this fall. If not, we will take this semester to work hard and get better. That is exciting too, because we will have a lot of time to get better.”