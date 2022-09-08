He spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Iowa Western and built the program into a national power on the junior college level.
Iowa Western won the women’s team title at the NJCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in late May, when its men’s team finished second. The women’s outdoor team title was the first in program history.
The Reivers won the women’s team championship during the indoor track season last winter and also won the indoor title in 2021.
Marshall will receive a $5,000 raise on July 11 in each year of the contract and could also be provided a courtesy car or a car allowance of $500 per month at UNT's discretion.
Marshall also received $10,000 to cover moving expenses.
There are several incentives in the contract, including a $2,500 bonus for being named the coach of the year for UNT's conference.
Marshall is a Texas native and will look to help UNT capitalize on what the school has to work with after opening a $13.6 million soccer/track venue in the spring of 2019.
“I believe we have what we need to be successful,” Marshall said over the summer. “It comes from the support of the administration. The people have been amazing. You can feel the love when you get to campus, talk to them and hear their ideas of where they want to be."
Marshall took over for Carl Sheffield. UNT's longtime coach who retired after the outdoor season in the spring.
