Doug Marshall celebrates with his Iowa Western team after winning the NJCAA national title this spring. North Texas has signed Marshall to a four-year contract.

North Texas has signed Doug Marshall, its new director of track and field/cross country, to a four-year contract.

The deal, which will pay Marshall a base salary of $100,000 in his debut season, was finalized Wednesday. The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of the contract on Thursday.

