Willie Simmons, a linebacker from Elgin who had signed with North Texas, was shot and killed Sunday in Austin.
A UNT source confirmed that Simmons was among three victims in a shooting that took place Sunday morning.
Police were searching for Stephen Broderick, 41, on Sunday evening.
"The victims were all known to this suspect," interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said, according to The Associated Press.
The three victims included two women and Simmons, who was a member of UNT's 2021 recruiting class. He committed to UNT in April and signed with the Mean Green during the early signing period in December.
Simmons was a unanimous first-team All-District 13-5A selection as a junior and waited patiently for a scholarship offer from a program that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
UNT gave Simmons his first offer. He committed a short time later.
“North Texas was an easy decision because of the facilities and the coaches,” Simmons said shortly after he committed. “I felt the love. There was no doubt in my mind when they gave me an offer.”
UNT's coaches and players took to Twitter on Sunday night to remember Simmons.
"Prayers to the Simmons family and all families affected," UNT tight ends coach Adrian Mayes wrote on his Twitter account. "What an unbelievable kid! Intelligent, hard working and passionate! Going to miss you! #RIP9"
Mayes played a key role in recruiting Simmons, as did UNT recruiting coordinator Luke Walerius.
"Sometimes things happen that you just can’t wrap your head around or make any sense of," Walerius wrote.
"Praying for the Simmons, [the] Elgin community, and all of those Willie affected with his bright smile, infectious personality, and larger than life heart. #LLW #9Purple heart
"Going to miss you my man!!"
Simmons quickly formed a bond with the other players in UNT's recruiting class, who were also stunned to learn of his death.
"Gone too soon family RIP bro," Kevin Greene, another member of UNT's 2021 recruiting class, wrote.