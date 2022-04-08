Spring practice is normally the time in college football when teams undergo dramatic philosophical changes.
New coaches arrive and install their systems, giving players weeks and weeks of practice time to adjust.
North Texas went the unusual route of switching it all up in the middle of last season. The Mean Green elected to emphasize their running game after starting 1-6 and rallied with five straight wins to earn a bowl berth.
UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch helped the Mean Green navigate that transformation and leaves little doubt about how far they have come since. He’s looking forward to seeing how far on Saturday when UNT holds a spring showcase.
UNT is foregoing a spring game in favor of a showcase that will include some scrimmage time.
“I just want to see us take what we have learned this spring to the field,” Bloesch said. “We have installed a lot. We have more offense in now than at we had in at any point last season.”
UNT’s final scrimmage of the spring will help the Mean Green find out how well they have mastered some of those concepts and plays.
UNT will run between 70 and 80 plays in a workout that will begin at 11 a.m. at Apogee Stadium as it nears the conclusion of what coach Seth Littrell described as a productive spring.
“We have had good work, made a lot of strides and improved on all three phases,” Littrell said. “One day won’t make or break us. We have had good work that has gone back and forth between both sides. Each phase has come out ahead on one day or another.”
UNT’s offense has enjoyed several productive days as Blosech has gotten in more of his concepts and plays.
UNT cut back significantly after getting off to a slow start last season and relied largely on its running game. UNT averaged 283.0 rushing yards per game during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
The Mean Green won’t go away from what worked, not when UNT has an experienced offensive line and a group of standout running backs returning.
“We will be a good running team without a doubt,” offensive lineman Daizion Carroll said. “We gave a physically and mentally tough line. All of our running backs stand out and provide a lot to the team.”
Bloesch wants to add to the foundation that running game provides.
“We are going to run the ball,” Bloesch said. “That will always be a point of emphasis and where we start. The running game will open up the play-action game. We’ve done a good job of developing that in the spring and different concepts we can use off it.”
The possibilities for UNT have grown as some of its key players have returned. The Mean Green lost top wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush after they played in just two games last season due to injury.
Bush is seeing limited time, while Shorter has yet to return. Both are expected back by the beginning of the season, which will open opportunities for UNT to do more in the passing game.
The Mean Green managed just 197.1 yards per game in the air last season.
“The end of last season was more driven by more by personnel than scheme because of the injuries at receiver,” Bloesch said. “With the receivers we have back, we are trying to be more multiple and build different packages.”
UNT hopes to get a better idea of which of those packages will be effective in its final scrimmage of the spring.
“At the end of the day, if we are not good at something, we are going to scratch it off the board,” Bloesch said. “We are going to focus on the things that we can execute in games.
“We are fine tuning who are and what we do well.”
Littrell is looking forward to seeing what UNT looks like now that Bloesch has expanded the Mean Green’s playbook.
“We have added some new wrinkles,” Littrell said. “We will continue to do so. A lot of it is having experienced guys in the system.”
UNT’s players can sense their offense is coming together as they strive to reach that goal.
“We have more chemistry and have gotten closer the last week in practice,” running back Ayo Adeyi said last week. “We are starting to understand the ins and outs of the offense.
“It’s starting to come together for us.”
UNT linebacker Carson Kropp has the same feeling about the Mean Green’s defense.
“We have come together a lot as a unit.” Kropp said. “There is a lot of cohesiveness out there. Everyone is playing together more than we did last fall. It’s coming together.”
Kropp and UNT’s defense will find out how far they have come when they face Bloesch’s unit that has spent the spring expanding its repertoire.
“It’s a great time to show the coaches what we have,” Kropp said. “We can show what kind of team we are going to be in the fall.”