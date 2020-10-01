There was a time not too long ago when sizing up the Conference USA race seemed like a manageable proposition.
Florida Atlantic is the defending league champ and looked like a threat to repeat heading into the season. UAB returned most of its key players and was the odds-on favorite in the West Division, where Southern Miss appeared as if it might be a factor.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the state of play in the league like it did just about everything else over the last few months.
FAU and Rice have yet to play a game, while several other teams have seen key players opt out of the season due to concerns over the pandemic.
It’s tough to tell at this point where any team stands, including North Texas. The Mean Green will jump into the fray when they open league play at home against Southern Miss on Saturday, when the first big slate of league games will be played.
“Everything is unpredictable right now,” UNT safety Cam Johnson said. “We don’t know how good or bad teams are going to be. A lot of teams have surprised me.
“We have to play it by ear and know that every team is going to be a challenge.”
How big of a challenge those teams will be is what is in question. There is usually a preseason conference media poll that helps establish expectations.
The league didn’t release one this year, which made sense considering it was next to impossible to guess which teams would have players opt out of the season, contract COVID-19 or miss games due to contact tracing.
FAU and Rice are far from the only teams in the league to have had games canceled. UNT had its games at Texas A&M and Houston called off already this year. Florida International and Charlotte have played just once.
The Mean Green are 1-1 heading into league play after falling to SMU in their last game two weeks ago.
UNT is hoping to make dramatic progress after finishing 3-5 in league play in 2019, when the Mean Green landed in a three-way tie for fourth in the West Division with Rice and UTSA.
UTSA and UTEP are arguably the two biggest surprises in the league thus far. The Roadrunners are 3-0 after knocking off Middle Tennessee in their C-USA opener, while UTEP is 3-1. The Miners won just one game last season.
Southern Miss has been a disappointment and is 0-3 after dropping its opener to Louisiana Tech.
“There’s no doubt there is more depth than in the past,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “There are a lot of great coaches and players in the league. There’s a lot of parity. Each and every week you are going to face stiff competition.”
UNT will soon find out how it stacks up in a conference where Marshall’s impressive start has also been a key storyline. The Thundering Herd knocked off nationally ranked Appalachian State and are 2-0.
The rise of Marshall and a quick start by Louisiana Tech, which is also 2-0, has UNT flying under the radar. It’s a far different position than the Mean Green were in a year ago when they were the preseason pick to win C-USA’s West Division in the league’s preseason media poll.
UNT is a decided underdog this season after finishing 4-8 a year ago. That change hasn’t affected the Mean Green’s confidence.
“We can make noise in Conference USA because of the team we have and the work we have put in,” UNT wide receiver Jaelon Darden said. “We are ready to go.”