Morris is also in the process of bringing in Sean Brophy, Jordan Davis and Rolando Surita. All three have ties to Incarnate Word, where Morris was the head coach from 2018-21 before joining the staff at Washington State as the Cougars' offensive coordinator.
A UNT source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the additions from Washington State that were first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.
Morris will hold his introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Brophy was an offensive graduate assistant at Washington State last season and previously served as an assistant wide receivers and quarterbacks coach at Incarnate Word. He played quarterback for the Cardinals.
Davis was an offensive analyst at Washington State. He joined Incarnate Word as its wide receivers coach in the spring of 2018 and was promoted to assistant head coach in the spring of 2020.
Surita is expected to join the staff in an off-field role. He was Washington State's offensive high school scout last season and was previously a graduate assistant at Incarnate Word.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.