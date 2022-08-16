The last few weeks have been an endless series of adjustments for Kristee Porter.
North Texas' new volleyball coach made the move to Denton after spending two seasons at McNeese State and met a whole new batch of university officials she's working with. Then came the hard part — putting together a largely revamped team.
"Our players are adjusting," Porter said following one of UNT's first preseason practices. "That is what the preseason is for. It's trying to figure out how our team chemistry is going to work and who fits with who on the court. "We pay attention to that and work on team bonding to get everyone acclimated."
The next step in the process will come on Thursday afternoon in an exhibition match at Texas Tech. UNT will open the season on Aug. 26 when the Mean Green face Jacksonville in their first game in the North Texas Invite.
UNT's players feel good about where they stand as the beginning of a new era in program history nears. Porter largely remade the Mean Green's roster in the offseason.
UNT has just five players returning from a team that finished 15-12.
"We are 100% taking steps in the right direction," setter Ceci Harness said. "With the returners we have and the talent that came in, we have a great chance to do well in conference."
Harness followed Porter to UNT from McNeese and is one of a host of newcomers who could make a significant impact.
Junior opposite Treyaunna Rush, sophomore outside hitter Aryn Johnson and sophomore middle Mariah Hesselgesser, a former Argyle standout, are also expected to play key roles.
Rush transferred in from Texas A&M, while Hesselgesser began her career at Arkansas State. Johnson joined Harness in transferring from McNeese to UNT.
UNT's hope is that group can help soften the blow of losing outside hitter Rhett Robinson, who transferred to Florida. Robinson was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last year.
"The girls coach Porter brought in will help us," said Avery McCrillis, a senior opposite and one of the few holdovers from last season's team.
UNT's players feel good about where they stand in the process of coming together as a team as they prepare for their exhibition match.
"We have been able to create chemistry on and off the court," senior libero Aleeyah Galdeira said. "I have high hopes for this team."
