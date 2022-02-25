North Texas senior Thomas Bell started stacking together memorable moments in his college career three years ago when the Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title.
Bell will be looking to add another milestone on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Louisiana Tech in a 3 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
“We won a championship,” Bell said of that memorable moment earlier in his career. “I want to go out on a high note.”
UNT (21-4) has run off 13 straight wins to move to the top of the overall C-USA standings at 14-1 and is well on its way to reaching that goal.
It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Mean Green will come away with a C-USA championship for a third straight season. Timing is the only question with the Mean Green needing one win in their last three games.
The timing couldn’t be better than senior day, when UNT will honor Bell as well as fellow starters Mardrez McBride and JJ Murray. Backup forward Hameir Wright and Jahmiah Simmons, a forward who is out for the year with a knee injury, are also seniors.
“It’s senior day and we have great seniors,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Jahmiah hasn’t played much. It will be a day to honor him, Drez, JJ and Thomas, who have been tremendous for our program.
“The best way to honor them is to win.”
That might not be as easy as it sounds.
Louisiana Tech (20-7, 11-4) is one of the best teams in C-USA and is one of a few victims of UNT guard Tylor Perry’s late-game heroics this year.
The Bulldogs led UNT by 17 in the second half in Ruston, Louisiana, before UNT charged back for a 63-62 win. Perry got off two shots from 3-point range in the closing seconds. He missed the first but drained the second to give UNT the win.
“Louisiana Tech is going to come in with a chip on their shoulder,” Perry said. “We know we will get their best game.”
Perry is averaging 14.0 points per game to lead four UNT players who are averaging double figures. Bell is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds heading into the final home game of his career.
UNT knows sending its seniors out on a high note won’t be easy against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs feature some of the top players in C-USA, including forward Kenneth Lofton Jr.
The freshman is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
“We have never played a game against Louisiana Tech that hasn’t come down to the last few possessions that I remember,” McCasland said. “It’s a great staff with a great plan and great players. It’s a great program.”
UNT women back in action at Tech
The UNT women will also be in action on Saturday when they take on Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. in Ruston, Louisiana.
The Mean Green women (14-10) are also on a roll. UNT has won six straight and is in the thick of the race for the C-USA West Division title.
UNT and Southern Miss are in a tie for first place atop the standings at 8-6 in league play. The Lady Techsters (16-10) are right behind at 8-7 after a thrilling 90-80 double overtime win over Rice on Thursday.
UNT and Southern Miss were supposed to play on Thursday in Hattiesburg, Miss., before travel issues caused by inclement weather forced the game to be declared a no-contest.
The Mean Green fell in their first game against Louisiana Tech this season after the Lady Techsters pulled away in the second half for a 72-60 win. UNT was without starting guard Aly Gamez in the teams’ first meeting.
“The first time around we didn’t play our best ball from an energy and intensity standpoint,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We’re playing better than we were back then. Even with this break in schedule we’re looking for our consistency on both ends of the floor.”
Junior guard Quincy Noble is averaging 14.8 points per game to lead UNT. Louisiana Tech is pace by the inside-out combination guard Keiunna Walker and forward Anna Larr Robertson.
Walker averages 18.6 points per game, while Robertson is adding 14.8.