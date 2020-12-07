The North Texas athletics department continued to see its coronavirus case count decline following its latest round of testing conducted last week.
UNT had three active cases, down from six the previous week.
The school has seen its case count drop in each of the last four weeks.
There are 99 members of the department who have recovered from an infection, up six from last week. UNT has conducted 11,692 tests since its athletes and coaches began reporting back to campus in June.
UNT has not released its testing figures publicly. An athletics department source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle late Sunday.
The school's sports information department has distributed a list of players who were unavailable due to coronavirus infections, contact tracing issues and injuries before football games at times this season.
UNT listed eight players who were out for its win over Rice on Nov. 21. The school did not list any players who were out prior to its loss to UTSA or its loss to Louisiana Tech last week.
The Mean Green are schedule to close out the regular season on Friday with a home game against UTEP.
UNT has had five football games either canceled or postponed so far this season, including its game against the Miners. The teams were scheduled to play on Oct. 31 in El Paso.
The game was rescheduled twice due to the fallout from the pandemic.
The UNT men's basketball team is just three games into its season and has already had a game canceled. The Mean Green were set to face Texas A&M Commerce on Tuesday before the game was called off due to a series of coronavirus infections and subsequent contact tracing issues within the Texas A&M Commerce program.