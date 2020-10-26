North Texas saw its coronavirus case count climb for the second straight week and has three active cases following its latest round of testing.
UNT's football team is coming off a bye week and will face UTEP on Saturday in El Paso.
The school has conducted 7,265 tests since its football players, coaches and administrative staff began returning to campus in June. UNT shut down its campus in March.
One of the three people who tested positive is a student-athlete. There are 35 members of the department who have recovered from an infection, up one from last week.
The school has also not released its figures on infections or testing publicly. A school source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning. The source did not unveil which of its teams has a player who has tested positive.
UNT saw its case count decline for three straight weeks and hit zero after a round of testing that was competed before its football team's loss to Charlotte on Oct. 10. UNT had one active case last week.
The UNT football team has lost two games to the pandemic so far this season.
The Mean Green were scheduled to play at Houston on Sept. 26. That game was called off due to a series of infections within UNT’s program that made it impossible for UNT to play the Cougars.
UNT’s game at Texas A&M on Sept 12 was called off when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
The school has implemented a series of protocols to prevent the disease from spreading. UNT is following Conference USA standards that call for football players to be tested three times per week.
The school has also spread its football players out in locker rooms and limited the number of athletes working out in weight rooms.
C-USA has been forced to postpone several games throughout the season due to coronavirus outbreaks but was able to get its full slate of games in last week.